Vancouver 4, Pittsburgh 1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Vancouver, Virtanen 9 (Roussel, Myers), 15:10 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Miller 13 (Tanev, Fantenberg), 17:00 (pp).
Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 17 (McCann, Malkin), 15:28 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 16 (Myers, Miller), 16:12.
Third Period_5, Vancouver, Boeser 12 (Pettersson), 14:31.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 0-20-9_29. Vancouver 5-6-3_14.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 5; Vancouver 2 of 5.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 10-5-4 (14 shots-10 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 10-11-3 (29-28).
A_18,285 (18,910). T_2:29.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brandon Gawryletz.
