Vancouver 1 2 0 1 4
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 1 0 3

First Period_1, Vancouver, Miller 20, 2:09. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 3 (Nelson, Bailey), 5:23.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Hughes 7 (Boeser, Tanev), 9:48. 4, Vancouver, Schaller 5 (Sutter, Gaudette), 14:56. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 8 (Beauvillier, Toews), 16:45.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 21 (Barzal, Pulock), 19:34.

Overtime_7, Vancouver, Hughes 8 (Pettersson, Miller), 0:42.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 5-13-5-1_24. N.Y. Islanders 11-9-17-0_37.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 0; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 20-13-3 (37 shots-34 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 14-7-2 (24-20).

A_14,862 (15,795). T_2:22.

Referees_Brandon Schrader, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.