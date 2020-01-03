https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTAH-81-OREGON-ST-69-14946404.php
UTAH 81, OREGON ST. 69
Tinkle 6-17 6-8 19, Reichle 6-10 2-3 15, Kelley 2-7 0-1 4, Thompson 5-10 5-5 15, Hollins 4-10 0-0 8, Hunt 2-7 1-2 6, Vernon 1-3 0-0 2, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-19 69.
Allen 6-17 13-15 25, Gach 6-12 3-4 17, Jones 4-7 2-2 14, Battin 2-8 3-3 8, Jantunen 3-3 2-2 8, Brenchley 1-3 0-0 3, Carlson 2-5 0-0 4, Thioune 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 24-55 25-28 81.
Halftime_Utah 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 3-21 (Reichle 1-4, Hunt 1-5, Tinkle 1-5, Hollins 0-2, Lucas 0-2, Thompson 0-3), Utah 8-17 (Jones 4-7, Gach 2-4, Brenchley 1-2, Battin 1-4). Rebounds_Oregon St. 33 (Kelley 10), Utah 37 (Allen 10). Assists_Oregon St. 11 (Thompson 3), Utah 12 (Jones 5). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 20, Utah 17.
