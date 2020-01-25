FG FT Reb
UNC-GREENSBORO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Massey 30 1-5 2-2 0-1 5 1 4
Miller 30 6-15 2-2 2-10 1 2 17
Hunter 27 5-10 2-3 3-5 2 2 12
Galloway 23 1-7 0-0 1-2 0 1 3
Dickey 22 2-4 0-0 2-6 1 4 4
Allegri 15 3-6 2-2 2-3 1 1 10
Abdulsalam 14 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 2
Hueitt 14 2-7 0-0 0-2 0 3 6
Ke.Langley 12 3-3 3-3 0-3 0 3 12
Leyte 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Ko.Langley 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Totals 200 24-59 11-12 10-33 13 21 70

Percentages: FG .407, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Ke.Langley 3-3, Miller 3-5, Allegri 2-4, Hueitt 2-6, Galloway 1-6, Ko.Langley 0-1, Massey 0-3, Hunter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Galloway 3, Dickey 2, Abdulsalam).

Turnovers: 14 (Massey 4, Miller 3, Galloway 2, Hunter 2, Allegri, Ke.Langley, Ko.Langley).

Steals: 5 (Miller 3, Hueitt, Massey).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAMFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Allen 39 4-12 1-3 2-9 1 3 9
Austin 39 4-12 9-10 0-4 1 2 20
Sharkey 39 5-8 4-4 0-3 5 3 17
Padgett 35 0-3 0-0 1-3 1 4 0
Dupree 30 4-9 5-6 3-5 0 2 13
Dye 11 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
Robinson 7 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 19-47 19-23 7-25 9 15 63

Percentages: FG .404, FT .826.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Sharkey 3-4, Austin 3-7, Padgett 0-1, Allen 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 3, Padgett 2, Dupree).

Turnovers: 16 (Sharkey 9, Allen 3, Austin 2, Dupree, Padgett).

Steals: 7 (Allen 2, Padgett 2, Austin, Robinson, Sharkey).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNC-Greensboro 35 35 70
Samford 28 35 63

A_503 (4,974).