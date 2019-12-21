FG FT Reb
MAINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
El Darwich 35 2-11 0-1 0-8 4 1 6
Prijovic 31 6-11 2-3 0-3 1 0 14
Fleming 26 2-5 0-0 1-5 4 5 4
Ingo 19 1-1 2-4 1-5 0 0 4
Larsson 17 3-5 3-5 0-0 1 2 9
Stumer 16 1-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Yagodin 16 2-5 1-1 0-2 0 1 6
Antoms 15 0-1 2-2 3-5 0 0 2
Wright-McLeish 13 2-4 0-0 2-4 1 1 4
Okoh 11 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 19-48 11-18 7-32 12 11 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (El Darwich 2-4, Yagodin 1-3, Stumer 1-4, Fleming 0-1, Larsson 0-1, Prijovic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Fleming 2, Ingo 2).

Turnovers: 21 (Prijovic 5, El Darwich 4, Antoms 3, Fleming 3, Larsson 2, Okoh 2, Stumer, Yagodin).

Steals: 11 (El Darwich 3, Fleming 3, Stumer 2, Larsson, Okoh, Prijovic).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UMASS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
East 36 5-14 1-1 1-5 6 3 12
Pierre 32 5-13 0-0 2-3 4 1 14
T.Mitchell 31 9-17 2-2 2-7 1 1 23
Diallo 27 1-3 0-0 0-7 0 1 2
Clergeot 24 1-3 2-3 0-3 7 4 4
Jackson 23 4-9 0-0 2-2 1 2 10
Santos 14 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 3
Baptiste 10 3-4 0-1 0-2 0 1 6
West 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Higginbottom 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-65 5-7 7-29 19 17 74

Percentages: FG .446, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Pierre 4-10, T.Mitchell 3-6, Jackson 2-6, Santos 1-1, East 1-3, Diallo 0-1, Clergeot 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Baptiste, T.Mitchell).

Turnovers: 13 (East 5, T.Mitchell 4, Clergeot, Diallo, Jackson, Pierre).

Steals: 13 (Jackson 3, Clergeot 2, Diallo 2, Santos 2, East, Higginbottom, Pierre, T.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maine 28 25 53
UMass 37 37 74

.