https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/UCLA-73-UTAH-57-15024594.php
UCLA 73, UTAH 57
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|38
|4-13
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|11
|Battin
|36
|5-11
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|14
|Allen
|35
|5-16
|2-2
|2-7
|8
|3
|13
|Brenchley
|29
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|Carlson
|23
|4-6
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|3
|9
|Jantunen
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|5
|4
|Plummer
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Ballstaedt
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Thioune
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Van Komen
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|4-5
|7-28
|14
|19
|57
Percentages: FG .393, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Battin 3-5, Jones 3-11, Plummer 2-3, Allen 1-2, Brenchley 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Carlson).
Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Jones 4, Carlson 2, Battin, Brenchley, Jantunen, Plummer).
Steals: 3 (Allen, Brenchley, Jantunen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jaquez
|35
|4-7
|8-8
|1-4
|3
|0
|18
|Campbell
|34
|7-13
|6-7
|0-3
|8
|1
|22
|Hill
|24
|6-9
|2-4
|2-8
|2
|3
|14
|Singleton
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Bernard
|22
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Smith
|18
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|6
|Ali
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Riley
|16
|1-3
|0-1
|3-6
|0
|1
|2
|Kyman
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stong
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|17-22
|7-30
|14
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jaquez 2-2, Campbell 2-4, Singleton 1-2, Ali 1-3, Bernard 0-1, Kyman 0-1, Smith 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Jaquez).
Turnovers: 10 (Hill 4, Smith 3, Bernard, Campbell, Singleton).
Steals: 10 (Jaquez 4, Riley 3, Ali, Singleton, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|21
|36
|—
|57
|UCLA
|32
|41
|—
|73
.
View Comments