FG FT Reb
UTAH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 38 4-13 0-0 0-3 2 4 11
Battin 36 5-11 1-2 1-5 1 0 14
Allen 35 5-16 2-2 2-7 8 3 13
Brenchley 29 0-4 0-0 1-3 2 0 0
Carlson 23 4-6 1-1 2-7 0 3 9
Jantunen 16 2-2 0-0 1-1 0 5 4
Plummer 13 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 6
Ballstaedt 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Thioune 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Van Komen 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-56 4-5 7-28 14 19 57

Percentages: FG .393, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Battin 3-5, Jones 3-11, Plummer 2-3, Allen 1-2, Brenchley 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carlson).

Turnovers: 15 (Allen 5, Jones 4, Carlson 2, Battin, Brenchley, Jantunen, Plummer).

Steals: 3 (Allen, Brenchley, Jantunen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UCLA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jaquez 35 4-7 8-8 1-4 3 0 18
Campbell 34 7-13 6-7 0-3 8 1 22
Hill 24 6-9 2-4 2-8 2 3 14
Singleton 24 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 2 3
Bernard 22 1-5 1-2 0-3 0 1 3
Smith 18 3-5 0-0 1-2 1 4 6
Ali 17 2-6 0-0 0-1 0 2 5
Riley 16 1-3 0-1 3-6 0 1 2
Kyman 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Stong 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-51 17-22 7-30 14 14 73

Percentages: FG .490, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Jaquez 2-2, Campbell 2-4, Singleton 1-2, Ali 1-3, Bernard 0-1, Kyman 0-1, Smith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Jaquez).

Turnovers: 10 (Hill 4, Smith 3, Bernard, Campbell, Singleton).

Steals: 10 (Jaquez 4, Riley 3, Ali, Singleton, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah 21 36 57
UCLA 32 41 73

.