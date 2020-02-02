Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CAL POLY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ballard 30 3-12 3-4 0-2 1 5 10
K.Smith 25 2-2 2-3 0-2 1 4 7
Crowe 24 0-1 0-1 1-6 0 2 0
Alexander 23 0-2 3-6 1-3 0 1 3
Rogers 23 1-8 0-0 0-2 1 3 2
Jaakkola 20 4-8 2-2 3-10 1 1 10
J.Smith 16 1-6 0-0 0-0 1 3 2
Koroma 12 4-4 1-2 0-2 0 0 9
Harwell 11 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Colvin 9 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 5
Taylor 7 1-1 1-2 0-0 0 2 3
Totals 200 18-50 12-20 5-29 5 21 51

Percentages: FG .360, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (K.Smith 1-1, Colvin 1-2, Ballard 1-6, Crowe 0-1, Harwell 0-2, J.Smith 0-3, Rogers 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballard 2, Alexander, Crowe).

Turnovers: 18 (Ballard 3, J.Smith 3, K.Smith 3, Alexander 2, Harwell 2, Jaakkola 2, Rogers 2, Crowe).

Steals: 7 (Alexander 3, Ballard, Crowe, J.Smith, Jaakkola).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UC DAVIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Manjon 34 3-7 6-6 0-3 6 2 12
Mooney 28 6-11 4-4 0-8 0 2 19
Printup 27 1-5 0-0 2-6 1 2 3
Pepper 25 2-6 5-6 1-4 1 1 9
Squire 22 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 2 3
Koehler 21 4-10 1-2 2-5 0 4 9
Neufeld 16 1-3 0-1 0-5 0 4 2
Fuller 14 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Adebayo 13 3-4 2-2 0-1 0 2 9
Totals 200 21-50 18-21 5-34 10 20 66

Percentages: FG .420, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Mooney 3-6, Adebayo 1-1, Printup 1-2, Squire 1-2, Koehler 0-1, Pepper 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Koehler).

Turnovers: 15 (Pepper 5, Adebayo 2, Fuller 2, Neufeld 2, Koehler, Manjon, Mooney, Squire).

Steals: 9 (Manjon 3, Koehler 2, Adebayo, Fuller, Mooney, Printup).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Poly 25 26 51
UC Davis 30 36 66

A_2,263 (7,600).