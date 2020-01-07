https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/UALR-79-GEORGIA-SOUTHERN-73-14954677.php
UALR 79, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crawley
|31
|5-9
|3-5
|2-6
|2
|3
|13
|McCadden
|31
|5-12
|3-4
|3-5
|3
|5
|15
|Jackson
|27
|1-7
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|3
|Wishart
|26
|4-8
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|15
|Jones
|25
|4-7
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|9
|Smith
|25
|3-9
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|8
|Carter
|22
|5-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|10
|Dawkins
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Viti
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|11-17
|7-25
|8
|25
|73
Percentages: FG .443, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Wishart 3-6, McCadden 2-5, Jones 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Carter 0-1, Lamar 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Carter 4, Smith, Wishart).
Turnovers: 11 (Crawley 2, Jackson 2, McCadden 2, Wishart 2, Carter, Jones, Smith).
Steals: 4 (Wishart 2, Crawley, Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UALR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Monyyong
|40
|9-12
|1-5
|2-16
|3
|2
|19
|Nowell
|38
|2-13
|1-2
|0-1
|6
|2
|7
|Johnson
|35
|3-6
|5-8
|2-2
|3
|5
|11
|Lottie
|34
|7-9
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|2
|14
|Coupet
|28
|4-6
|4-4
|2-8
|2
|4
|13
|Palermo
|16
|2-2
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|1
|8
|Stulic
|8
|1-2
|5-7
|0-1
|0
|4
|7
|Besovic
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-50
|19-30
|7-32
|21
|20
|79
Percentages: FG .560, FT .633.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Nowell 2-8, Coupet 1-1, Palermo 1-1, Lottie 0-1, Stulic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Monyyong 2, Johnson, Lottie).
Turnovers: 15 (Nowell 6, Johnson 5, Coupet 2, Lottie, Monyyong).
Steals: 6 (Johnson 2, Lottie 2, Nowell 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Southern
|37
|36
|—
|73
|UALR
|42
|37
|—
|79
A_1,188 (5,600).
View Comments