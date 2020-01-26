FG FT Reb
UALR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nowell 40 7-17 3-3 0-3 4 1 22
Monyyong 37 4-5 3-4 1-10 1 2 11
Stulic 33 5-8 0-0 0-0 0 2 14
Coupet 32 5-12 3-3 2-4 3 3 15
Maric 26 1-7 2-4 3-6 1 4 4
Johnson 17 2-3 0-0 2-5 2 4 4
Lottie 11 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 2 0
Lukic 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 25-53 11-14 8-28 14 18 73

Percentages: FG .472, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Nowell 5-12, Stulic 4-7, Coupet 2-7, Lukic 1-1, Maric 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Monyyong 4, Johnson, Maric).

Turnovers: 10 (Monyyong 3, Stulic 2, Coupet, Johnson, Lottie, Lukic, Nowell).

Steals: 7 (Monyyong 3, Stulic 2, Coupet, Nowell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mitchell 37 5-7 5-5 1-6 3 2 17
Ajayi 36 5-9 6-6 1-5 3 2 17
Lott 35 4-8 3-4 0-2 3 3 11
McGee 32 6-11 0-0 0-1 2 3 17
Pettway 21 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Fox 19 2-4 1-1 0-0 0 1 6
Locure 16 0-3 1-2 0-3 0 3 1
Morris 4 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-46 16-18 2-20 11 15 71

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (McGee 5-9, Mitchell 2-2, Ajayi 1-1, Fox 1-2, Locure 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajayi, Morris).

Turnovers: 12 (Mitchell 4, McGee 3, Fox 2, Ajayi, Lott, Pettway).

Steals: 7 (Mitchell 3, Fox, Lott, McGee, Morris).

Technical Fouls: None.

UALR 28 45 73
South Alabama 26 45 71

A_1,934 (10,041).