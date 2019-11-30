Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24
|Tulsa
|7
|14
|14
|14
|—
|49
|East Carolina
|3
|0
|7
|14
|—
|24
ECU_FG Verity 51, 1:42.
TSA_Crawford 66 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 1:06.
TSA_Stokes 29 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 12:09.
TSA_K.Johnson 4 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 4:45.
TSA_Wilkerson 10 run (Jac.Rainey kick), 11:40.
ECU_Proehl 3 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 6:55.
TSA_Brooks 2 pass from Z.Smith (Jac.Rainey kick), 4:10.
TSA_Taylor 12 run (Jac.Rainey kick), 14:31.
ECU_C.Johnson 35 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 11:17.
TSA_Hall 39 pass from Z.Smith (Donley kick), 6:35.
ECU_Proehl 34 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 2:36.
___
|TSA
|ECU
|First downs
|24
|24
|Rushes-yards
|44-338
|29-75
|Passing
|331
|308
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-1
|27-48-0
|Return Yards
|41
|90
|Punts-Avg.
|3-40.0
|7-38.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-122
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|31:45
|28:15
___
RUSHING_Tulsa, Brooks 16-202, Taylor 9-67, Lovick 9-36, Wilkerson 8-35, Z.Smith 2-(minus 2). East Carolina, Ahlers 6-35, Pinnix Jr. 14-27, Mauney 6-18, T.Williams 2-3, Hatfield 1-(minus 8).
PASSING_Tulsa, Z.Smith 21-30-1-331. East Carolina, Ahlers 27-48-0-308.
RECEIVING_Tulsa, Crawford 5-93, K.Johnson 5-32, Stokes 4-76, Jos.Johnson 3-55, Hall 1-39, Palmer 1-29, Santana 1-5, Brooks 1-2. East Carolina, Proehl 8-89, Snead 7-55, C.Johnson 6-141, Pinnix Jr. 2-3, Watley 1-8, J.Lewis 1-5, Mauney 1-4, Byrd 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.