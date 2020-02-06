Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 6, 2020

Toronto Maple Leafs
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 34 Auston Matthews 54 39 25 64 12 6 10 0 4 216 .181
F 16 Mitchell Marner 43 14 40 54 -1 12 6 0 2 110 .127
F 88 William Nylander 54 25 24 49 0 8 6 0 4 155 .161
F 91 John Tavares 47 20 24 44 -7 16 4 0 3 148 .135
D 94 Tyson Barrie 54 5 26 31 -6 16 1 0 0 138 .036
F 24 Kasperi Kapanen 53 10 20 30 3 8 0 2 1 93 .108
D 44 Morgan Rielly 46 3 24 27 6 22 0 0 2 122 .025
F 11 Zach Hyman 35 14 12 26 6 19 3 1 1 71 .197
F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 39 8 15 23 7 4 0 1 1 98 .082
F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 49 8 13 21 1 26 1 0 1 70 .114
F 18 Andreas Johnsson 39 7 13 20 1 14 4 0 1 75 .093
F 19 Jason Spezza 42 8 12 20 -3 16 2 0 0 51 .157
D 3 Justin Holl 52 1 14 15 10 33 0 0 0 67 .015
F 47 Pierre Engvall 32 7 7 14 6 6 0 1 3 50 .140
D 8 Jake Muzzin 43 3 11 14 8 34 0 0 0 80 .038
F 33 Frederik Gauthier 48 6 4 10 -1 10 0 0 0 35 .171
F 41 Dmytro Timashov 35 4 5 9 1 12 0 0 1 29 .138
D 83 Cody Ceci 54 1 7 8 8 20 0 0 1 47 .021
D 23 Travis Dermott 40 4 4 8 8 27 0 0 1 50 .080
D 38 Rasmus Sandin 14 1 6 7 0 6 0 0 1 16 .063
F 42 Trevor Moore 27 3 2 5 -3 4 0 0 0 41 .073
F 77 Adam Brooks 7 0 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 61 Nic Petan 16 0 3 3 -4 4 0 0 0 19 .000
F 21 Nick Shore 21 2 1 3 2 12 0 0 0 7 .286
F 46 Pontus Aberg 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 36 Mason Marchment 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 20 Kenny Agostino 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 29 Jeremy Bracco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 32 Tyler Gaudet 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 25 Kevin Gravel 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 45 Teemu Kivihalme 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 37 Timothy Liljegren 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 52 Martin Marincin 18 0 0 0 -1 10 0 0 0 17 .000
TEAM TOTALS 54 193 317 510 54 355 37 5 27 1815 .106
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 177 297 474 -77 345 34 6 22 1747 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
31 Frederik Andersen 42 2405 2.87 24 9 6 1 115 1281 0.91 0 0 0
30 Michael Hutchinson 15 787 3.66 4 9 1 1 48 421 0.886 0 0 0
50 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 38 0.842 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 54 3286 3.13 28 19 7 2 169 1740 .899 193 317 355
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3286 3.35 26 22 6 0 181 1803 .894 177 297 345