Detroit 0 0 1 1
Toronto 0 1 3 4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Hyman 5 (Rielly), 17:10.

Third Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 20 (Marner, Tavares), 2:18 (pp). 3, Toronto, Hyman 6 (Matthews), 8:51. 4, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Marner, Hyman), 13:39. 5, Detroit, Bertuzzi 12 (Athanasiou, Fabbri), 18:16 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-13-7_30. Toronto 10-6-7_23.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Toronto 1 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 7-10-2 (3 shots-3 saves), Detroit, Pickard 0-1-0 (20-16). Toronto, Hutchinson 0-5-1 (30-29).

A_0 (18,819). T_2:24.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Tony Sericolo.