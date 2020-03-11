Recommended Video:

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 1
Toronto 1 0 1 2

First Period_1, Toronto, Nylander 31 (Marner, Tavares), 12:42 (pp).

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Palat 17 (Kucherov), 15:22.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Matthews 47 (Marner, Tavares), 3:38 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-15-12_33. Toronto 17-5-14_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; Toronto 2 of 5.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-14-3 (36 shots-34 saves). Toronto, Andersen 29-13-7 (33-32).

A_19,124 (18,819). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Driscoll.