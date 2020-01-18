FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bonga 28:42 6-9 3-3 5-10 0 4 17
Bryant 16:26 1-3 1-1 0-1 0 2 3
Mahinmi 19:25 2-7 1-3 2-7 0 1 5
Beal 23:00 4-12 3-3 0-2 3 0 14
I.Thomas 16:26 3-6 0-0 0-0 2 0 8
Smith 31:34 5-9 0-1 0-3 8 0 12
Bertans 27:37 3-13 3-4 0-2 2 4 12
Brown Jr. 26:18 9-13 2-3 3-8 1 1 22
Pasecniks 23:14 4-6 3-5 1-6 0 0 11
Payton II 21:10 2-6 0-0 2-3 2 3 4
McRae 6:08 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Totals 240:00 40-89 16-23 13-43 19 16 111

Percentages: FG .449, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Beal 3-6, Bertans 3-11, Bonga 2-2, Smith 2-2, I.Thomas 2-3, Brown Jr. 2-4, McRae 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Payton II 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Beal, Bertans, Payton II).

Turnovers: 26 (Bertans 4, Beal 3, Bryant 3, Mahinmi 3, Smith 3, Bonga 2, Brown Jr. 2, I.Thomas 2, Pasecniks 2, McRae, Payton II).

Steals: 9 (Brown Jr. 3, Bertans, Bonga, Bryant, Mahinmi, Payton II, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
TORONTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ibaka 25:40 6-9 2-2 3-8 1 3 15
Siakam 24:48 3-9 5-6 0-2 3 1 12
Gasol 28:46 7-9 0-0 0-6 5 3 20
Anunoby 25:39 8-13 0-0 1-6 2 2 18
Lowry 21:39 4-9 1-1 1-3 8 4 11
Powell 29:50 10-17 4-5 0-5 2 1 28
Davis 23:38 9-16 0-0 2-7 3 4 23
McCaw 21:38 1-3 0-0 0-0 4 1 2
Hollis-Jefferson 18:38 1-2 2-2 0-2 5 1 4
Boucher 4:56 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
Johnson 4:56 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
M.Thomas 4:56 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Miller 4:56 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 240:00 52-91 14-16 7-41 35 24 140

Percentages: FG .571, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 22-43, .512 (Gasol 6-7, Davis 5-7, Powell 4-9, Anunoby 2-6, Lowry 2-6, M.Thomas 1-1, Ibaka 1-2, Siakam 1-3, Boucher 0-1, McCaw 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gasol, Powell).

Turnovers: 19 (Anunoby 4, Davis 3, Gasol 3, Hollis-Jefferson 2, Boucher, Ibaka, Lowry, M.Thomas, McCaw, Powell, Siakam).

Steals: 16 (Anunoby 4, Hollis-Jefferson 3, Powell 3, Gasol 2, Lowry 2, Siakam 2).

Technical Fouls: None

Washington 26 25 25 35 111
Toronto 38 27 35 40 140

A_19,800 (19,800). T_2:13.