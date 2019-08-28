Texas-L.A. Angels Runs

Rangers third. Rougned Odor pops out to shallow right field to Luis Rengifo. Delino DeShields singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Kole Calhoun. Jeff Mathis strikes out swinging. Shin-Soo Choo singles to right field. Delino DeShields scores. Danny Santana reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Shin-Soo Choo out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Angels 0.

Angels seventh. Shohei Ohtani singles to left field. Justin Upton walks. Shohei Ohtani to second. Albert Pujols walks. Justin Upton to second. Shohei Ohtani to third. Andrelton Simmons pops out to second base to Rougned Odor. Kole Calhoun doubles to deep right center field. Albert Pujols to third. Justin Upton scores. Shohei Ohtani scores. Luis Rengifo lines out to shortstop to Elvis Andrus. Brian Goodwin pinch-hitting for Max Stassi. Brian Goodwin singles to center field. Kole Calhoun scores. Albert Pujols scores.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 4, Rangers 1.

Rangers eighth. Danny Santana homers to right field. Elvis Andrus flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Willie Calhoun grounds out to second base, Andrelton Simmons to Albert Pujols. Nick Solak singles to center field. Scott Heineman lines out to second base to Luis Rengifo.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 4, Rangers 2.

Angels eighth. David Fletcher lines out to shortstop to Elvis Andrus. Mike Trout homers to left field. Shohei Ohtani flies out to deep center field to Delino DeShields. Justin Upton grounds out to third base, Danny Santana to Scott Heineman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Rangers 2.