Texas-Baltimore Runs

Rangers first. Shin-Soo Choo grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Renato Nunez. Rougned Odor walks. Willie Calhoun singles to right center field. Rougned Odor to third. Nick Solak singles to left field. Willie Calhoun to second. Rougned Odor scores. Logan Forsythe flies out to shallow left field to Anthony Santander. Ronald Guzman grounds out to first base, Renato Nunez to Asher Wojciechowski.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 1, Orioles 0.

Rangers second. Delino DeShields flies out to right center field to Trey Mancini. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to left field. Jose Trevino singles to shallow center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Shin-Soo Choo singles to shallow center field. Jose Trevino to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Rougned Odor called out on strikes. Willie Calhoun hit by pitch. Shin-Soo Choo to second. Jose Trevino to third. Nick Solak singles to right field. Willie Calhoun to third. Shin-Soo Choo scores. Jose Trevino scores. Logan Forsythe strikes out on a foul tip.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 4, Orioles 0.

Orioles second. Renato Nunez homers to center field. Jonathan Villar lines out to center field to Delino DeShields. Mark Trumbo grounds out to third base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Ronald Guzman. Austin Hays grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ronald Guzman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Orioles 1.

Rangers third. Ronald Guzman homers to center field. Delino DeShields singles to shallow center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shortstop. Delino DeShields out at second. Jose Trevino singles to right field. Shin-Soo Choo called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Orioles 1.

Rangers fourth. Rougned Odor homers to center field. Willie Calhoun pops out to shallow right field to Jonathan Villar. Nick Solak grounds out to third base, Hanser Alberto to Renato Nunez. Logan Forsythe singles to left field. Ronald Guzman doubles to right field. Logan Forsythe to third. Delino DeShields walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Delino DeShields out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 6, Orioles 1.

Orioles fifth. Jonathan Villar walks. Mark Trumbo strikes out on a foul tip. Austin Hays flies out to deep center field to Delino DeShields. Pedro Severino doubles to left field. Jonathan Villar scores. Richie Martin pops out to shallow center field to Rougned Odor.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 6, Orioles 2.

Rangers sixth. Nick Solak walks. Logan Forsythe walks. Nick Solak to second. Ronald Guzman hit by pitch. Logan Forsythe to second. Nick Solak to third. Delino DeShields singles to shallow right field. Ronald Guzman to second. Logan Forsythe to third. Nick Solak scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa called out on strikes. Jose Trevino out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Trey Mancini. Ronald Guzman to third. Logan Forsythe scores. Shin-Soo Choo singles to second base. Delino DeShields to third. Ronald Guzman scores. Rougned Odor lines out to shortstop to Hanser Alberto.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 9, Orioles 2.

Rangers seventh. Willie Calhoun doubles to deep center field. Nick Solak singles to right field. Willie Calhoun scores. Logan Forsythe flies out to Trey Mancini. Ronald Guzman singles to shallow right field. Nick Solak to second. Delino DeShields grounds out to shortstop. Ronald Guzman out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 10, Orioles 2.

Orioles ninth. Renato Nunez grounds out to third base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Ronald Guzman. DJ Stewart walks. Mark Trumbo singles to center field. DJ Stewart to second. Austin Hays walks. Austin Wynns to second. DJ Stewart to third. Pedro Severino walks. Austin Hays to second. Austin Wynns to third. DJ Stewart scores. Richie Martin reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Pedro Severino out at second. Austin Hays to third. Austin Wynns scores. Hanser Alberto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 10, Orioles 4.