Texas 81, Texas Tech 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS (15-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collier
|21
|4-11
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|4
|10
|Holmes
|22
|2-9
|2-2
|4-8
|0
|4
|6
|Sutton
|33
|6-12
|5-8
|1-6
|6
|1
|20
|Taylor
|29
|3-8
|4-6
|2-6
|1
|1
|11
|Underwood
|29
|2-5
|3-4
|3-8
|0
|1
|7
|Allen-Taylor
|16
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Higgs
|25
|7-10
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|14
|Palmer
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Warren
|14
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-65
|19-26
|16-43
|10
|16
|81
Percentages: FG 44.615, FT .731.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Sutton 3-3, Taylor 1-4, Collier 0-2, Underwood 0-2, Higgs 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Taylor 4, Holmes 1, Higgs 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Holmes 3, Allen-Taylor 3, Higgs 3, Sutton 2, Taylor 2, Warren 2, Team 2, Palmer 1)
Steals: 13 (Sutton 4, Underwood 3, Higgs 3, Collier 1, Holmes 1, Taylor 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH (14-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brewer
|38
|11-20
|1-3
|5-12
|1
|5
|23
|Gordon
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|4
|6
|Adams
|32
|4-12
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|5
|11
|Carr
|28
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|9
|Goodson
|40
|2-4
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Dillard
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Tucker
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|2
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|5-7
|9-32
|14
|21
|66
Percentages: FG 44.262, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Adams 3-8, Gordon 2-7, Carr 1-4, Goodson 1-3, Dillard 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Brewer 8)
Turnovers: 23 (Adams 5, Gordon 4, Carr 4, Brewer 2, Goodson 2, Johnson 2, Tucker 2, Dillard 1, Jackson 1)
Steals: 5 (Adams 2, Goodson 2, Brewer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Texas
|16
|22
|25
|18
|—
|81
|Texas Tech
|22
|17
|19
|8
|—
|66
A_4,783
Officials_Scott Yarbrough, Bill Larance, Tiara Cruse
