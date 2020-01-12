Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|14
|0
|—
|28
|Baltimore
|0
|6
|0
|6
|—
|12
Ten_Jo.Smith 12 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 3:36. Drive: 8 plays, 35 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Byard 31 interception return to Baltimore 35; Tannehill 3 run on 3rd-and-2.
Ten_Raymond 45 pass from Tannehill (Joseph kick), 14:45. Drive: 1 play, 45 yards, 00:08.
Bal_FG Tucker 49, 5:52. Drive: 12 plays, 59 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: L.Jackson 30 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-10; L.Jackson 16 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6.
Bal_FG Tucker 22, :00. Drive: 14 plays, 91 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: L.Jackson 26 pass to Roberts on 3rd-and-16; L.Jackson 16 pass to M.Brown; L.Jackson 38 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-14.
Ten_C.Davis 3 pass from Henry (Joseph kick), 6:54. Drive: 6 plays, 81 yards, 3:01. Key Play: Henry 66 run on 3rd-and-1.
Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Joseph kick), 4:16. Drive: 6 plays, 20 yards, 2:28. Key Play: Tannehill 9 pass to A.Brown on 3rd-and-6.
Bal_H.Hurst 15 pass from L.Jackson (pass failed), 11:04. Drive: 10 plays, 88 yards, 3:45. Key Plays: L.Jackson 11 run; L.Jackson 27 run on 3rd-and-2; L.Jackson 2 run on 3rd-and-1.
A_71,254.
___
|Ten
|Bal
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|29
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|5
|18
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-13
|11-18
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|300
|530
|Total Plays
|53
|92
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|217
|185
|Rushes
|37
|29
|Avg per rush
|5.9
|6.4
|NET YARDS PASSING
|83
|345
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-8
|4-20
|Gross-Yds passing
|91
|365
|Completed-Att.
|8-15
|31-59
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.2
|5.5
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-3-2
|3-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-52.5
|1-44.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|61
|71
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-27
|3-71
|Interceptions
|2-34
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-20
|7-56
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:54
|32:06
___
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 30-195, Tannehill 6-13, A.Brown 1-9. Baltimore, Jackson 20-143, Ingram 6-22, Edwards 3-20.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 7-14-0-88, Henry 1-1-0-3. Baltimore, Jackson 31-59-2-365.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, J.Smith 2-12, Henry 2-7, Raymond 1-45, Pruitt 1-15, A.Brown 1-9, C.Davis 1-3. Baltimore, M.Brown 7-126, Snead 6-56, H.Hurst 4-53, Andrews 4-39, Hill 4-26, Boykin 3-26, Roberts 2-30, Ingram 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, None. Baltimore, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Jennings 1-20, Raymond 1-7. Baltimore, D.Thomas 3-71.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Ryan 9-4-0, Byard 7-4-0, Evans 6-0-0, Long 5-1-0, Brock 5-0-0, Vaccaro 5-0-0, Woodyard 5-0-0, Casey 4-0-2, Landry 3-1-1, Jackson 2-1-0, Correa 2-0-1, Hooker 2-0-0, D.Jones 1-0-0, Simmons 1-0-0, T.Smith 0-1-0. Baltimore, E.Thomas 6-1-1, Williams 6-0-0, Onwuasor 4-1-0, Bynes 2-3-0, Pierce 2-3-0, Wormley 2-1-0, Fort 2-0-0, Humphrey 2-0-0, Peters 2-0-0, Ward 2-0-0, Judon 1-2-0, Clark 1-1-0, Ellis 1-0-0, Peko 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, Byard 1-31, Vaccaro 1-3. Baltimore, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Kent Payne, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Gregory Steed, Replay Michael Chase.