ERA H ER BB SO Sh Sv
Tampa Bay 3.61 1127 521 400 1413 11 41
Cleveland 3.71 1144 520 395 1330 13 38
Houston 3.73 1062 530 405 1441 10 38
Oakland 4.04 1182 574 424 1101 9 35
Minnesota 4.17 1266 591 395 1248 8 43
New York 4.41 1201 619 450 1315 7 49
Boston 4.62 1226 656 514 1406 8 28
Toronto 4.72 1261 658 535 1151 6 27
Texas 4.88 1326 688 501 1203 9 30
Chicago 4.96 1259 679 503 1138 6 28
Los Angeles 5.05 1237 709 500 1245 2 28
Seattle 5.08 1320 709 435 1086 3 28
Kansas City 5.11 1340 711 496 1082 7 33
Detroit 5.18 1331 717 472 1181 3 28
Baltimore 5.71 1335 790 489 1074 5 26
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
IP H BB SO W L ERA
Verlander Hou 193 114 35 257 17 5 2.56
Cole Hou 176 125 43 266 15 5 2.81
Morton TB 170 137 50 209 14 6 3.06
Minor Tex 181 158 58 180 12 8 3.12
Bieber Cle 188 153 38 233 13 7 3.24
Giolito ChW 170 126 56 216 14 8 3.27
Miley Hou 156 141 55 134 13 4 3.35
Fiers Oak 169 148 50 115 14 3 3.51
Odorizzi Min 142 126 49 152 14 6 3.61
Berríos Min 174 173 45 169 11 8 3.78
Bauer Cle 156 127 63 185 9 8 3.79
Rodríguez Bos 172 168 66 168 17 5 3.81
Lynn Tex 181 175 53 209 14 10 3.81
Pineda Min 146 141 28 140 11 5 4.01
Keller KC 165 154 70 122 7 14 4.19
Anderson Oak 161 167 45 81 11 9 4.19
Gonzales Sea 175 191 49 128 14 11 4.37
Sale Bos 147 123 37 218 6 11 4.40
Tanaka NYY 163 162 39 133 10 8 4.42
Boyd Det 171 161 43 225 8 10 4.57
Gibson Min 149 157 45 146 13 6 4.58
Nova ChW 167 198 42 98 9 12 4.69
Pérez Min 147 155 61 121 10 6 4.75
Junis KC 167 179 53 155 9 12 4.94
Bundy Bal 144 147 49 142 6 13 5.06
López ChW 162 171 60 149 9 12 5.17
Kikuchi Sea 144 166 46 105 6 9 5.36
Porcello Bos 153 177 44 122 12 11 5.63