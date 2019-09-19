Tampa Bay-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Rays first. Austin Meadows grounds out to second base, Chris Taylor to David Freese. Tommy Pham reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Chris Taylor. Nate Lowe singles to shallow right field. Tommy Pham to third. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud singles to right field. Nate Lowe to second. Tommy Pham scores. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers second. Cody Bellinger doubles to shallow left field. Kike Hernandez walks. Max Muncy doubles to deep left center field. Kike Hernandez scores. Cody Bellinger scores. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. Max Muncy to third. Will Smith out on a sacrifice fly to Austin Meadows. Max Muncy scores. Kristopher Negron pinch-hitting for Dylan Floro. Kristopher Negron strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Rays 1.

Rays fifth. Willy Adames walks. Brendan McKay flies out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Austin Meadows walks. Willy Adames to second. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Austin Meadows scores. Willy Adames scores. Nate Lowe strikes out swinging. Ji-Man Choi walks. Travis d'Arnaud lines out to shortstop to Corey Seager.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Dodgers 3.

Rays sixth. Joey Wendle lines out to left field to A.J. Pollock. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Willy Adames doubles to deep left field. Jesus Aguilar pinch-hitting for Diego Castillo. Jesus Aguilar singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Willy Adames scores. Throwing error by Cody Bellinger. Austin Meadows grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 4, Dodgers 3.

Dodgers sixth. A.J. Pollock singles to center field. Chris Taylor singles to left field. A.J. Pollock to third. Cody Bellinger called out on strikes. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for Kike Hernandez. Joc Pederson singles to left center field. Chris Taylor to third. A.J. Pollock scores. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Corey Seager is intentionally walked. Will Smith strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 5, Rays 4.

Dodgers eighth. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Max Muncy pops out to shallow center field to Willy Adames. Corey Seager singles to right center field. Will Smith reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Corey Seager out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Rays 4.

Rays ninth. Austin Meadows lines out to deep right field to Joc Pederson. Tommy Pham singles to right field. Matt Duffy walks. Ji-Man Choi singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Johnny Davis to third. Tommy Pham scores. Travis d'Arnaud out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Johnny Davis scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Gavin Lux to Max Muncy.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Dodgers 6.

Rays eleventh. Austin Meadows homers to right field. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Daniel Robertson grounds out to first base, Max Muncy to Josh Sborz. Tommy Pham to third. Ji-Man Choi out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Chris Taylor. Tommy Pham scores. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Max Muncy.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 8, Dodgers 6.

Dodgers eleventh. Max Muncy grounds out to shallow right field, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. Corey Seager singles to center field. Will Smith reaches on error. Corey Seager to second. Fielding error by Avisail Garcia. Gavin Lux lines out to second base to Joey Wendle. Edwin Rios singles to left center field. Will Smith to second. Corey Seager scores. Russell Martin pinch-hitting for Josh Sborz. Russell Martin strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 8, Dodgers 7.