Tampa Bay-Houston Runs

Astros first. George Springer singles to left center field. Michael Brantley singles to left center field. George Springer to third. Jose Altuve singles to deep right center field. Michael Brantley to third. George Springer scores. Alex Bregman doubles to deep right center field. Jose Altuve scores. Michael Brantley scores. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Ji-Man Choi. Alex Bregman to third. Yuli Gurriel singles to left field. Alex Bregman scores. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Josh Reddick strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Rays 0.

Rays second. Eric Sogard homers to right field. Avisail Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Rays 1.

Astros eighth. Michael Brantley homers to right field. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Alex Bregman flies out to right field to Avisail Garcia. Yordan Alvarez walks. Yuli Gurriel flies out to deep left center field to Austin Meadows. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 6, Rays 1.