Arizona 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 4

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 18 (Paquette, Maroon), 15:06. 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 7 (Maroon, Paquette), 18:24.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 16 (Stamkos, Point), 6:15. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 17 (Stamkos, Rutta), 8:52.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 10-8-7_25. Tampa Bay 10-12-12_34.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 1-1-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 21-9-2 (25-26).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:26.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brad Kovachik.