FG FT Reb
TOWSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sanders 22 3-7 2-2 1-5 0 4 8
Tunstall 19 2-2 0-0 2-5 2 3 4
Betrand 37 10-16 8-8 1-3 1 1 31
Fobbs 37 8-18 2-2 1-5 0 3 19
Gibson 32 2-8 3-4 0-3 1 2 7
Dottin 18 0-2 1-2 2-3 0 1 1
Thompson 18 1-3 2-3 3-6 0 3 4
Timberlake 17 0-3 2-2 0-5 1 2 2
Totals 200 26-59 20-23 10-35 5 19 76

Percentages: FG .441, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Betrand 3-4, Fobbs 1-2, Timberlake 0-1, Gibson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Betrand, Gibson, Thompson, Tunstall).

Turnovers: 7 (Fobbs 3, Betrand 2, Gibson, Sanders).

Steals: 3 (Fobbs, Sanders, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DREXEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butler 31 6-14 1-2 3-8 2 4 13
Green 31 3-6 0-1 2-3 1 3 8
Okros 28 0-3 0-1 0-2 0 3 0
Walton 31 7-15 2-2 0-3 3 3 17
Wynter 37 9-17 3-4 0-4 4 4 24
Juric 16 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
Bickerstaff 9 0-0 2-2 0-2 0 1 2
Washington 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Perry 8 1-1 0-0 1-4 1 2 2
Totals 200 27-60 8-12 6-27 12 21 69

Percentages: FG .450, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Wynter 3-6, Green 2-3, Juric 1-2, Walton 1-7, Butler 0-1, Washington 0-1, Okros 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Perry, Walton).

Turnovers: 8 (Walton 3, Wynter 3, Bickerstaff 2).

Steals: 3 (Green, Walton, Wynter).

Technical Fouls: None.

Towson 33 43 76
Drexel 40 29 69

A_1,162 (2,509).