FG FT Reb
THE CITADEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Rice 49 7-17 1-2 0-1 0 1 21
Harris 48 6-15 13-14 4-10 3 1 27
Abee 40 3-8 0-0 0-1 2 2 8
Batiste 36 0-4 0-0 1-7 9 5 0
Davis 36 7-15 1-2 1-8 0 5 17
Reed 35 6-10 4-6 0-8 3 3 16
Fitzgibbons 26 4-7 3-4 1-7 1 2 13
Spence 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Webster 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 275 33-77 22-28 7-42 18 19 102

Percentages: FG .429, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 14-41, .341 (Rice 6-14, Fitzgibbons 2-4, Davis 2-6, Harris 2-6, Abee 2-7, Batiste 0-1, Reed 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Reed).

Turnovers: 16 (Batiste 4, Davis 4, Fitzgibbons 2, Harris 2, Rice 2, Abee, Reed).

Steals: 8 (Abee 2, Davis 2, Reed 2, Harris, Rice).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Phillips 50 10-20 1-2 3-16 5 2 24
C.Wilson 39 4-11 2-2 0-5 1 3 12
Munoz 38 4-8 0-0 0-4 6 4 10
J.Wilson 35 9-19 3-4 1-1 2 1 24
Wade 27 1-7 2-2 0-2 2 1 5
Cintron 25 2-3 4-4 2-7 0 5 8
Nkereuwem 20 4-6 1-2 4-5 0 2 9
Flood 16 1-6 0-0 1-3 1 1 2
Smith 15 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 5
Deng 10 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 275 37-85 13-16 11-45 17 22 99

Percentages: FG .435, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Phillips 3-9, J.Wilson 3-12, Munoz 2-5, C.Wilson 2-7, Smith 1-3, Wade 1-3, Cintron 0-1, Flood 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (C.Wilson, Nkereuwem).

Turnovers: 20 (Wade 6, Nkereuwem 4, Flood 3, J.Wilson 2, Phillips 2, C.Wilson, Deng, Munoz).

Steals: 10 (Munoz 4, Smith 2, Cintron, Deng, Phillips, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

The Citadel 40 35 8 11 8 102
Longwood 43 32 8 11 5 99

A_913 (1,807).