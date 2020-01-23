FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
B.Robinson 36 4-9 4-7 2-8 4 2 13
Bohannon 29 3-5 2-2 0-1 1 3 10
Berzat 27 1-5 3-4 1-2 2 3 6
Myers 27 2-5 1-1 1-2 1 3 5
Green 22 3-4 5-5 1-4 4 4 11
Key 22 6-11 2-3 0-3 0 5 14
Carson 20 3-6 0-0 1-1 0 1 6
Brown 14 1-3 1-2 1-2 0 0 4
Riek 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 24-49 18-24 7-23 12 21 71

Percentages: FG .490, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Bohannon 2-3, B.Robinson 1-3, Berzat 1-3, Brown 1-3, Key 0-1, Carson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Myers 4, B.Robinson 2, Key 2, Berzat, Green, Riek).

Steals: 5 (Green 2, B.Robinson, Carson, Key).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M-CC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
M.Smith 36 5-9 3-3 0-3 5 4 13
Talton-Thomas 33 8-11 2-4 0-4 1 4 21
P.Smith 32 1-5 0-0 0-1 2 1 2
Hairston 29 5-8 2-2 0-1 1 4 14
Hunte 26 5-5 5-9 3-6 0 1 15
Lewis 11 2-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 5
Schmidt 11 1-2 2-2 1-3 1 4 4
Francois 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Lampkins 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Bertain 5 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
White 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-47 14-20 4-20 11 24 74

Percentages: FG .574, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Talton-Thomas 3-3, Hairston 2-4, Lewis 1-1, Bertain 0-1, Lampkins 0-2, P.Smith 0-2, M.Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Francois 3, Hunte, Schmidt).

Turnovers: 16 (Talton-Thomas 5, Hunte 4, Lampkins 2, M.Smith 2, Francois, Hairston, P.Smith).

Steals: 3 (Francois, Hunte, M.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Orleans 41 30 71
Texas A&M-CC 33 41 74

A_1,438 (10,000).