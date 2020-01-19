TEXAS A&M-CC 64, LAMAR 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Atwood
|37
|6-11
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|14
|Kopp
|35
|6-12
|2-3
|2-3
|2
|3
|15
|Holmes
|32
|5-9
|2-3
|0-5
|3
|4
|12
|Sullivan
|27
|2-8
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|6
|Jefferson
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|Buster
|21
|1-8
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Muoka
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|0
|Cameron
|8
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|6
|2
|Sohail
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|11-14
|6-23
|9
|26
|58
Percentages: FG .386, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Atwood 1-2, Kopp 1-4, Buster 1-7, Sohail 0-1, Jefferson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Holmes 3, Jefferson 3, Sullivan 3, Atwood 2, Buster, Kopp, Muoka).
Steals: 10 (Holmes 4, Atwood 2, Buster 2, Jefferson, Sullivan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M-CC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hairston
|35
|9-15
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|23
|M.Smith
|31
|2-7
|9-12
|1-8
|6
|3
|14
|P.Smith
|30
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|3
|Talton-Thomas
|28
|1-6
|2-4
|0-3
|0
|3
|4
|Francois
|22
|2-5
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|5
|Hunte
|18
|0-3
|4-6
|4-5
|0
|2
|4
|Lewis
|16
|3-5
|1-2
|4-9
|0
|4
|7
|Schmidt
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|2
|Lampkins
|5
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bertain
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-48
|23-32
|11-39
|12
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .396, FT .719.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Hairston 1-3, M.Smith 1-4, P.Smith 1-4, Hunte 0-1, Talton-Thomas 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hunte 2, Schmidt, Talton-Thomas).
Turnovers: 18 (Francois 3, M.Smith 3, P.Smith 3, Talton-Thomas 3, Hairston 2, Lewis 2, Bertain, Hunte).
Steals: 10 (M.Smith 3, Francois 2, Hairston 2, Talton-Thomas 2, Schmidt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Lamar
|28
|30
|—
|58
|Texas A&M-CC
|23
|41
|—
|64
A_1,711 (10,000).