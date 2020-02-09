TENNESSEE TECH 62, SE MISSOURI 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|26
|1-3
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Wilkinson
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Allen
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Clay
|24
|4-11
|2-4
|1-4
|3
|4
|11
|Davidson
|29
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|0
|8
|Sylla
|25
|0-0
|1-2
|1-7
|0
|2
|1
|Vick
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Golday
|14
|6-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|13
|Crosland
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Quest
|7
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Sherfield
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|12-16
|4-29
|11
|19
|62
Percentages: FG .447, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Davidson 2-2, Allen 2-6, Crosland 1-1, Golday 1-2, Clay 1-3, Vick 1-3, Sherfield 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen 2).
Turnovers: 18 (Clay 5, Allen 3, Davidson 2, Golday 2, Sylla 2, Wilkinson 2, Williams 2).
Steals: 5 (Allen, Davidson, Sylla, Vick, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gable
|22
|1-6
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|4
|Tolbert
|34
|5-10
|2-4
|4-8
|2
|1
|12
|Caldwell
|32
|2-6
|2-2
|0-4
|6
|3
|6
|Hogan
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|5
|Love
|13
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|1
|Russell
|30
|8-11
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|21
|Nicholas
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|5
|Wilson
|13
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Kao
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Agnew
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Morrison
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|8-14
|8-27
|14
|18
|60
Percentages: FG .434, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Russell 4-4, Nicholas 1-1, Hogan 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Kao 0-1, Morrison 0-1, Gable 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Caldwell 2, Gable, Tolbert).
Turnovers: 14 (Caldwell 3, Gable 3, Wilson 3, Tolbert 2, Agnew, Love, Russell).
Steals: 6 (Russell 3, Caldwell, Kao, Tolbert).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tennessee Tech
|37
|25
|—
|62
|SE Missouri
|26
|34
|—
|60
A_1,486 (6,972).