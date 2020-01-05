FG FT Reb
IOWA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bolton 0 5-10 6-6 0-6 4 4 17
Conditt 0 6-12 7-11 2-7 2 4 19
Griffin 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Grill 0 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Haliburton 0 7-17 5-6 3-11 10 1 22
Jackson 0 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 2
Jacobson 0 1-4 0-2 1-4 1 1 3
Nixon 0 5-7 1-2 0-3 1 3 12
S.Young 0 2-4 0-0 0-1 0 1 4
Totals 225 27-61 19-27 7-35 19 15 79

Percentages: FG .443, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Haliburton 3-7, Nixon 1-1, Jacobson 1-2, Bolton 1-3, Grill 0-1, Jackson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Conditt, Jacobson).

Turnovers: 12 (Bolton 3, Grill 2, Haliburton 2, Jacobson 2, Conditt, Jackson, Nixon).

Steals: 6 (Haliburton 3, Bolton, Nixon).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bane 0 6-13 0-0 0-8 2 4 16
Dennis 0 2-6 1-2 0-1 5 2 6
Farabello 0 3-4 1-2 1-2 3 3 9
Fuller 0 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Grayer 0 1-3 0-0 0-2 2 3 3
LeDee 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 4 0
Nembhard 0 10-15 5-8 0-2 2 1 31
Samuel 0 8-12 0-5 4-9 2 3 16
Smith 0 0-3 0-0 0-3 3 0 0
Totals 225 30-59 7-17 6-29 20 20 81

Percentages: FG .508, FT .412.

3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Nembhard 6-8, Bane 4-6, Farabello 2-3, Grayer 1-3, Dennis 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Samuel 7, Smith).

Turnovers: 15 (Smith 3, Bane 2, Dennis 2, Farabello 2, Fuller 2, Nembhard 2, Grayer, Samuel).

Steals: 4 (Bane, Dennis, Samuel, Smith).

Technical Fouls: Farabello, 1:10 first.

Iowa St. 38 36 5 79
TCU 39 35 7 81

.