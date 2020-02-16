Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
KANSAS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mawien 25 2-6 2-2 2-9 0 1 6
Murphy 23 2-3 0-0 1-3 0 1 5
Sneed 33 6-12 3-8 1-3 2 2 15
D.Gordon 14 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Sloan 31 5-11 1-2 0-2 3 0 11
Diarra 26 4-7 2-2 0-2 2 2 10
A.Gordon 17 2-3 1-2 2-5 0 3 5
McGuirl 16 2-6 0-0 1-2 2 2 5
Stockard 14 0-4 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-54 9-16 8-28 9 15 57

Percentages: FG .426, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (McGuirl 1-1, Murphy 1-1, Mawien 0-1, D.Gordon 0-2, Diarra 0-3, Sneed 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Diarra 2, Mawien, Sloan, Sneed).

Turnovers: 8 (Mawien 2, Sloan 2, D.Gordon, Diarra, McGuirl, Murphy).

Steals: 8 (Sloan 3, Diarra 2, D.Gordon, McGuirl, Sneed).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
TCU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Samuel 25 2-3 1-2 2-6 0 2 5
Bane 33 6-14 0-0 1-8 8 3 17
Fuller 21 2-6 1-1 0-1 2 5 5
Grayer 33 5-12 1-2 2-6 1 1 15
Nembhard 36 5-10 2-2 0-4 5 2 15
Farabello 24 2-5 2-2 0-1 2 1 8
LeDee 15 0-0 0-0 1-5 0 1 0
Smith 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Dennis 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 23-52 7-9 6-31 19 16 68

Percentages: FG .442, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Bane 5-10, Grayer 4-9, Nembhard 3-5, Farabello 2-4, Smith 1-1, Dennis 0-1, Fuller 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Bane 4, Samuel 2, LeDee).

Turnovers: 13 (Bane 4, Nembhard 3, Farabello 2, Dennis, Fuller, Samuel, Smith).

Steals: 2 (Bane, Grayer).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St. 27 30 57
TCU 26 42 68

