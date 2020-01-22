https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/TCU-65-NO-18-TEXAS-TECH-54-14993766.php
TCU 65, NO. 18 TEXAS TECH 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moretti
|37
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|8
|Edwards
|36
|4-10
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|1
|9
|Ramsey
|32
|6-14
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|15
|Clarke
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|2
|0
|Holyfield
|24
|5-9
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|10
|Shannon
|22
|3-7
|4-6
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|McCullar
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Benson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Nadolny
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|6-8
|6-27
|15
|18
|54
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Moretti 2-5, Edwards 1-4, Ramsey 1-6, Benson 0-1, Shannon 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Holyfield, Shannon).
Turnovers: 15 (Clarke 4, Edwards 4, Ramsey 4, Holyfield, Nadolny, Shannon).
Steals: 6 (Edwards 3, Clarke, McCullar, Ramsey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bane
|35
|10-15
|1-2
|0-6
|3
|1
|27
|Nembhard
|35
|1-6
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|5
|Samuel
|28
|4-6
|3-7
|7-11
|3
|1
|11
|Dennis
|24
|1-5
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|D.Smith
|19
|4-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|8
|Farabello
|19
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Fuller
|16
|2-5
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Grayer
|13
|1-4
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|0
|2
|LeDee
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-49
|11-21
|11-33
|14
|13
|65
Percentages: FG .469, FT .524.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Bane 6-8, Dennis 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Farabello 0-1, Fuller 0-1, D.Smith 0-2, Grayer 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (LeDee 2, Samuel 2, D.Smith).
Turnovers: 16 (Farabello 4, Nembhard 4, Dennis 3, Bane 2, D.Smith 2, Fuller).
Steals: 8 (Bane 3, Samuel 2, D.Smith, Dennis, Fuller).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Tech
|31
|23
|—
|54
|TCU
|27
|38
|—
|65
