Stephen F. Austin 87, New Orleans 68

Harris 0-0 0-0 21, Comeaux 0-0 0-0 0, Bain 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kensmil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 21.

NEW ORLEANS (4-10)

B.Robinson 0-0 0-0 31, Berzat 0-0 0-0 0, Gates 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-0 0-0 4, L.Robinson 0-0 0-0 12. Totals 0-0 0-0 47.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 0-0 (), New Orleans 0-0 (). Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 6 (Harris 6), New Orleans 6 (Gates 6). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 3 (Harris 3), New Orleans 5 (Berzat 3). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 0, New Orleans 0.