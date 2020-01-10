https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Stanford-61-Washington-55-14964112.php
Stanford 61, Washington 55
McDaniels 7-13 3-4 18, Carter 6-14 2-6 16, Hardy 1-7 0-0 2, Wright 1-4 2-2 4, Stewart 2-8 0-2 4, Bey 1-1 2-4 4, Roberts 2-5 3-7 7, Timmins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 12-25 55.
Terry 4-11 0-0 11, Jones 5-14 0-0 14, Davis 4-11 2-5 12, White 2-5 0-0 6, da Silva 4-7 3-4 11, Wills 0-2 0-0 0, Keefe 3-5 1-3 7, Delaire 0-2 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 6-12 61.
Halftime_Washington 28-20. 3-Point Goals_Washington 3-17 (Carter 2-6, McDaniels 1-5, Wright 0-2, Hardy 0-4), Stanford 11-30 (Jones 4-9, Terry 3-8, White 2-5, Davis 2-6, Wills 0-1, da Silva 0-1). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_Washington 41 (McDaniels 15), Stanford 29 (Terry 9). Assists_Washington 5 (Hardy 3), Stanford 17 (Terry 6). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Stanford 23.
