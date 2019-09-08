St. Louis-Pittsburgh Runs

Cardinals third. Adam Wainwright doubles to deep left center field. Dexter Fowler singles to center field. Adam Wainwright scores. Kolten Wong singles to shallow infield. Dexter Fowler to second. Paul Goldschmidt pops out to shortstop to Kevin Newman. Marcell Ozuna homers to center field. Kolten Wong scores. Dexter Fowler scores. Paul DeJong reaches on error. Throwing error by Josh Bell. Yadier Molina grounds out to third base. Paul DeJong out at second.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Pirates 0.

Pirates third. Steven Brault grounds out to first base, Paul Goldschmidt to Adam Wainwright. Kevin Newman singles to left center field. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Kevin Newman steals second. Starling Marte singles to right center field. Kevin Newman scores. Josh Bell grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Paul Goldschmidt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 4, Pirates 1.

Cardinals sixth. Marcell Ozuna walks. Paul DeJong reaches on error. Marcell Ozuna to third. Fielding error by Jose Osuna. Yadier Molina grounds out to shortstop, Colin Moran to Josh Bell. Tommy Edman singles to left center field. Paul DeJong to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Harrison Bader singles to left field. Tommy Edman to third. Paul DeJong scores. Adam Wainwright called out on strikes. Dexter Fowler strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cardinals 6, Pirates 1.

Cardinals seventh. Kolten Wong doubles to left center field. Paul Goldschmidt called out on strikes. Marcell Ozuna walks. Paul DeJong doubles to deep center field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Kolten Wong scores. Yadier Molina grounds out to third base, Colin Moran to Josh Bell. Tommy Edman called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 8, Pirates 1.

Cardinals ninth. Edmundo Sosa pinch-hitting for Paul DeJong. Edmundo Sosa hit by pitch. Yadier Molina singles to center field. Edmundo Sosa to second. Tommy Edman pops out to third base to Colin Moran. Harrison Bader doubles to deep center field. Andrew Knizner to third. Edmundo Sosa scores. Rangel Ravelo pinch-hitting for Junior Fernandez. Rangel Ravelo grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Josh Bell. Harrison Bader to third. Andrew Knizner scores. Randy Arozarena pinch-hitting for Dexter Fowler. Randy Arozarena flies out to center field to Starling Marte.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 10, Pirates 1.