G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Zappe,Houston Baptist 8 418 2,803 350.4
Eppler,Northwestern St. 7 365 2,161 308.7
Virgil,Southeastern La. 6 250 1,817 302.8
Smith,Central Ark. 7 308 1,961 280.1
Self,SFA 7 337 1,919 274.1
Orgeron,McNeese 8 349 2,182 272.8
Copeland,UIW 7 307 1,839 262.7
Hoy,Lamar University 8 351 2,011 251.4
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 7 252 1,708 244.0
Anthony,Abilene Christian 8 306 1,907 238.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
James,Abilene Christian 8 0 0 0 96 12.0
Garcia,Houston Baptist 8 41 13 15 76 9.5
Ruiz,SFA 7 18 15 18 63 9.0
Zepeda,Abilene Christian 8 33 10 16 62 7.8
Giffen,Lamar University 8 21 13 19 60 7.5
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 8 0 0 0 60 7.5
Ray,Central Ark. 7 22 10 11 51 7.3
Gums,Nicholls St. 7 0 0 0 48 6.9
Winningha,Central Ark. 7 0 0 0 48 6.9
Broussard,Southeastern La. 6 27 5 5 40 6.7
Philio,UIW 7 0 0 0 44 6.3
Blackman,Central Ark. 7 0 0 0 42 6.0
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 7 0 0 0 42 6.0
Hoy,Lamar University 8 0 0 0 48 6.0
Shorts,Northwestern St. 7 0 0 0 42 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
James,Abilene Christian 8 137 676 12 84.5
Beek,Houston Baptist 8 102 553 4 69.1
Ward,SFA 7 125 471 1 67.3
Williams,Sam Houston St. 8 126 536 7 67.0
Mack,McNeese 8 117 534 4 66.8
Gums,Nicholls St. 7 88 433 7 61.9

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Zappe,Houston Baptist 8 386 266 11 2,791 29 148.7
Smith,Central Ark. 7 273 181 7 2,009 16 142.3
Virgil,Southeastern La. 6 229 150 8 1,782 11 139.7
Orgeron,McNeese 8 247 142 7 1,853 17 137.6
Fourcade,Nicholls St. 7 176 118 6 1,398 5 136.3
Anthony,Abilene Christian 8 280 177 3 1,881 14 134.0
Copeland,UIW 7 259 152 5 1,817 15 132.9
Eppler,Northwestern St. 7 325 206 7 2,106 17 130.8
Hoy,Lamar University 8 230 138 4 1,611 8 126.8
Self,SFA 7 288 151 8 1,866 8 110.5
Brock,Sam Houston St. 8 175 87 8 1,107 8 108.8

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Sterns,Houston Baptist 8 82 656 10.3
Shorts,Northwestern St. 7 66 635 9.4
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 8 59 765 7.4
Winningha,Central Ark. 7 46 779 6.6
Clark,Abilene Christian 8 50 478 6.3
Fink,Abilene Christian 8 49 650 6.1
Williams,UIW 6 35 514 5.8
Sutton,McNeese 8 46 734 5.8
Davis,Northwestern St. 7 40 528 5.7
Turner,Southeastern La. 6 34 382 5.7
Blackman,Central Ark. 7 38 258 5.4
Begue,McNeese 8 39 554 4.9
Stewart,Sam Houston St. 8 38 641 4.8
Brito,Houston Baptist 8 36 408 4.5
Williams,Southeastern La. 5 22 191 4.4
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 6 26 495 4.3
Schwebel,Southeastern La. 6 26 306 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Winningha,Central Ark. 7 46 779 111.3
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 8 59 765 95.6
Sutton,McNeese 8 46 734 91.8
Shorts,Northwestern St. 7 66 635 90.7
Williams,UIW 6 35 514 85.7
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 6 26 495 82.5
Sterns,Houston Baptist 8 82 656 82.0
Fink,Abilene Christian 8 49 650 81.3
Stewart,Sam Houston St. 8 38 641 80.1
Davis,Northwestern St. 7 40 528 75.4
Begue,McNeese 8 39 554 69.3
Gipson,SFA 7 23 453 64.7
Turner,Southeastern La. 6 34 382 63.7
Hudson,Central Ark. 7 22 427 61.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Jimmerson,UIW 7 4 76 0 .6
Lawson,Lamar University 7 4 86 0 .6
Rochell,Central Ark. 7 4 34 0 .6
McCoy,McNeese 6 3 3 0 .5
Preston,UIW 6 3 21 0 .5
McCollum,Sam Houston St. 8 3 26 1 .4
Stapp,Abilene Christian 8 3 55 0 .4
Jones,SFA 7 2 104 2 .3
Murray,Sam Houston St. 7 2 0 0 .3
Otis,UIW 7 2 33 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Lawson,Lamar University 7 12 167 13.9
Smith,UIW 7 10 95 9.5
Sterns,Houston Baptist 8 10 83 8.3
Bentley,SFA 7 20 150 7.5
Hudson,Central Ark. 7 10 40 4.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brito,Houston Baptist 8 15 511 34.1
Myers,Central Ark. 7 15 377 25.1
Smith,UIW 7 9 209 23.2
Gipson,SFA 7 14 311 22.2
Ward,Northwestern St. 7 19 416 21.9
Wanza,Lamar University 7 10 202 20.2
Skinner,McNeese 7 12 214 17.8
Beek,Houston Baptist 8 10 171 17.1
Nunez,Southeastern La. 6 8 88 11.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
McRobert,Sam Houston St. 8 58 43.4
Dunlap,Southeastern La. 6 24 42.9
Patterson,Houston Baptist 8 36 42.6
Raborn,McNeese 8 53 41.8
Quick,SFA 7 40 40.3
Pastorell,Northwestern St. 7 38 39.7
Jones,Nicholls St. 6 30 39.0
Wallace,Central Ark. 7 38 39.0
Balcomb,UIW 7 39 38.5
Laryea,Abilene Christian 8 43 38.3
Carmona,Lamar University 8 38 35.9

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Ruiz,SFA 7 15 18 .000 2.14
Garcia,Houston Baptist 8 13 15 .000 1.63
Giffen,Lamar University 8 13 19 .000 1.63
Ray,Central Ark. 7 10 11 .000 1.43
Zepeda,Abilene Christian 8 10 16 .000 1.25
Broussard,Southeastern La. 6 5 5 .000 .83
Anderson,McNeese 6 4 9 .000 .67
Mohr,UIW 7 4 9 .000 .57
Crow,Sam Houston St. 8 3 6 .000 .38
Raborn,McNeese 8 3 4 .000 .38

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Wanza,Lamar University 7 373 273 0 202 0 134 848 121.14
Brito,Houston Baptist 8 0 408 0 511 0 51 919 114.88
Gipson,SFA 7 23 453 0 311 0 43 787 112.43
James,Abilene Christian 8 676 220 0 0 0 159 896 112.00
Winningha,Central Ark. 7 0 779 0 0 0 46 779 111.29
Beek,Houston Baptist 8 553 162 0 171 0 129 886 110.75
Mitchell,Southeastern La. 6 53 495 18 70 0 39 636 106.00
Sutton,McNeese 8 0 734 83 0 0 56 817 102.13
Ward,SFA 7 471 225 0 0 0 146 696 99.43
Ratzlaff,Houston Baptist 8 4 765 0 0 0 60 769 96.13