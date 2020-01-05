South Dakota 80, Denver 78
Eastmond 1-2 0-0 2, Gatlin 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 4-6 7-11 15, Kurnaz 3-5 0-0 7, Lanzi 1-4 0-0 3, Murkey 7-15 5-6 19, Nzekwesi 0-4 0-0 0, Townsend 9-11 5-7 26. Totals 27-52 17-24 78.
Armstrong 1-5 0-0 3, Chisom 0-0 0-0 0, Hagedorn 7-13 9-10 26, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Jovic 0-0 2-2 2, Kelley 4-8 3-3 16, Perrott-Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 5-5 6-9 17, Simpson 3-9 0-1 7, Umude 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 24-54 20-25 80.
Halftime_South Dakota 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Denver 7-17 (Townsend 3-4, Gatlin 2-2, Kurnaz 1-3, Lanzi 1-4, Nzekwesi 0-1, Murkey 0-3), South Dakota 11-29 (Kelley 4-7, Hagedorn 3-6, Peterson 1-1, Armstrong 1-3, Simpson 1-5, Umude 1-5, Johns 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1). Fouled Out_Simpson. Rebounds_Denver 34 (Townsend 9), South Dakota 22 (Hagedorn 6). Assists_Denver 12 (Murkey 5), South Dakota 10 (Hagedorn 5). Total Fouls_Denver 23, South Dakota 19.