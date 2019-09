Seattle-Houston Runs

Mariners third. Shed Long singles to right field. Tim Lopes pinch-hitting for Jake Fraley. Tim Lopes flies out to Josh Reddick. Dee Gordon triples to deep right field. Shed Long scores. Dylan Moore pops out to shallow center field to Alex Bregman. Mallex Smith strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Astros 0.

Astros sixth. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez singles to left center field. Aledmys Diaz walks. Yordan Alvarez to second. Robinson Chirinos grounds out to second base. Aledmys Diaz out at second. Yordan Alvarez to third. Abraham Toro called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Astros 1.

Astros seventh. Kyle Tucker pinch-hitting for Jake Marisnick. Kyle Tucker doubles to deep left field. Josh Reddick out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Mallex Smith. Kyle Tucker scores. Jose Altuve flies out to deep right center field to Mallex Smith. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Mariners 1.