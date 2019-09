Seattle-Baltimore Runs

Mariners first. Shed Long grounds out to third base, Rio Ruiz to Chris Davis. J.P. Crawford lines out to first base to Chris Davis. Kyle Seager singles to center field. Kyle Lewis homers to left field. Kyle Seager scores. Omar Narvaez grounds out to first base to Chris Davis.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 2, Orioles 0.

Orioles first. Jonathan Villar singles to deep right field. Trey Mancini walks. Jonathan Villar to second. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Trey Mancini scores. Jonathan Villar scores. Rio Ruiz doubles to deep left field. Austin Hays grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Austin Nola. Rio Ruiz scores. DJ Stewart flies out to deep right center field to Dylan Moore. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Austin Nola.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Mariners 2.

Mariners fourth. Kyle Lewis doubles to deep right field. Omar Narvaez grounds out to first base to Chris Davis. Kyle Lewis to third. Austin Nola grounds out to second base, Hanser Alberto to Chris Davis. Kyle Lewis scores. Daniel Vogelbach grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Chris Davis.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Mariners 3.

Orioles fourth. Hanser Alberto homers to center field. Chris Davis singles to center field. Chance Sisco grounds out to second base. Chris Davis out at second. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 5, Mariners 3.