https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/Seattle-83-Utah-Valley-50-14968846.php
Seattle 83, Utah Valley 50
Averette 0-0 0-0 0, Olojakpoke 0-0 0-0 1, Overton 0-0 0-0 10, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 6. Totals 0-0 0-0 17.
Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Da Campo 0-0 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-0 0-0 17. Totals 0-0 0-0 17.
Halftime_Seattle 37-20. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 0-0 (), Seattle 0-0 (). Rebounds_Utah Valley 5 (White 5), Seattle 16 (Da Campo, Grigsby 8). Assists_Utah Valley 3 (Washington 2), Seattle 8 (Brown 8). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 0, Seattle 0.
View Comments