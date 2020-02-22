Scottish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|27
|24
|1
|2
|79
|16
|73
|Rangers
|26
|20
|3
|3
|61
|16
|63
|Motherwell
|27
|13
|3
|11
|35
|34
|42
|Aberdeen
|28
|11
|8
|9
|35
|33
|41
|Livingston FC
|28
|10
|8
|10
|39
|36
|38
|Hibernian FC
|28
|9
|10
|9
|40
|43
|37
|Kilmarnock
|27
|9
|5
|13
|28
|35
|32
|St. Johnstone
|26
|7
|10
|9
|25
|44
|31
|Ross County
|28
|7
|8
|13
|28
|55
|29
|St Mirren FC
|26
|5
|7
|14
|21
|35
|22
|Hamilton Academical
|28
|4
|9
|15
|28
|50
|21
|Hearts
|27
|3
|10
|14
|27
|49
|19
Hearts 2, Hamilton Academical 2
Motherwell vs. St Mirren FC ppd.
Ross County 1, St. Johnstone 1
Aberdeen 1, Celtic 2
Rangers 1, Livingston FC 0
Kilmarnock 1, Hibernian FC 2
St Mirren FC vs. Hearts ppd.
Aberdeen 1, Ross County 2
Hamilton Academical 0, Motherwell 0
Hibernian FC 1, Livingston FC 1
St. Johnstone (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1330 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. St Mirren FC (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Hibernian FC (Scotland) vs. Hearts (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Kilmarnock (Scotland) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Livingston FC (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Ross County (Scotland), 1945 GMT
Rangers (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1945 GMT
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1945 GMT