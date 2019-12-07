Scottish Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|15
|13
|1
|1
|46
|9
|40
|Rangers
|15
|12
|2
|1
|45
|10
|38
|Motherwell
|17
|10
|1
|6
|29
|22
|31
|Aberdeen
|17
|8
|5
|4
|25
|22
|29
|Kilmarnock
|17
|6
|5
|6
|17
|20
|23
|Hibernian FC
|17
|5
|7
|5
|27
|29
|22
|Livingston FC
|17
|4
|6
|7
|20
|24
|18
|Ross County
|16
|4
|5
|7
|19
|35
|17
|St Mirren FC
|17
|4
|2
|11
|12
|24
|14
|Hearts
|16
|2
|6
|8
|16
|27
|12
|Hamilton Academical
|17
|2
|6
|9
|16
|30
|12
|St. Johnstone
|15
|2
|6
|7
|13
|33
|12
Aberdeen 2, St Mirren FC 1
Hibernian FC 2, Kilmarnock 2
Livingston FC 0, Hamilton Academical 0
Motherwell 4, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 1, Celtic 4
Rangers 5, Hearts 0
Aberdeen 2, Rangers 2
Celtic 2, Hamilton Academical 1
Hearts 1, Livingston FC 1
Kilmarnock 0, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 2, Hibernian FC 1
St Mirren FC 0, Motherwell 3
Hamilton Academical 0, St Mirren FC 1
Hibernian FC 3, Aberdeen 0
Livingston FC 3, Kilmarnock 0
Motherwell 1, Hearts 0
Aberdeen (Scotland) vs. Hamilton Academical (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hearts (Scotland) vs. St. Johnstone (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Ross County (Scotland) vs. Kilmarnock (Scotland), 1500 GMT
St Mirren FC (Scotland) vs. Livingston FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Motherwell (Scotland) vs. Rangers (Scotland), 1200 GMT
Celtic (Scotland) vs. Hibernian FC (Scotland), 1500 GMT
Hearts (Scotland) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 1945 GMT