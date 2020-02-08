https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/San-Jose-Sharks-Stax-15040632.php
San Jose Sharks Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|65
|Erik Karlsson
|54
|5
|33
|38
|-14
|16
|1
|1
|0
|113
|.044
|F
|9
|Evander Kane
|52
|21
|16
|37
|-8
|102
|11
|2
|5
|166
|.127
|D
|88
|Brent Burns
|55
|11
|25
|36
|-22
|30
|4
|0
|1
|165
|.067
|F
|39
|Logan Couture
|45
|14
|22
|36
|-1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|110
|.127
|F
|48
|Tomas Hertl
|48
|16
|20
|36
|-18
|16
|2
|2
|1
|117
|.137
|F
|28
|Timo Meier
|55
|18
|18
|36
|-15
|36
|2
|0
|1
|145
|.124
|F
|62
|Kevin Labanc
|55
|13
|16
|29
|-20
|34
|2
|0
|3
|139
|.094
|F
|19
|Joe Thornton
|55
|2
|22
|24
|-11
|32
|1
|0
|1
|56
|.036
|F
|23
|Barclay Goodrow
|55
|8
|14
|22
|-5
|78
|0
|0
|2
|78
|.103
|F
|12
|Patrick Marleau
|51
|10
|10
|20
|-3
|12
|1
|0
|3
|87
|.115
|D
|4
|Brenden Dillon
|55
|1
|13
|14
|0
|79
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.022
|F
|20
|Marcus Sorensen
|51
|5
|6
|11
|-10
|20
|0
|0
|0
|60
|.083
|D
|44
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|55
|5
|6
|11
|-6
|10
|0
|1
|1
|53
|.094
|F
|68
|Melker Karlsson
|51
|3
|5
|8
|-10
|14
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.075
|D
|38
|Mario Ferraro
|49
|1
|6
|7
|-15
|18
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.022
|F
|7
|Dylan Gambrell
|35
|2
|5
|7
|-10
|15
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|D
|51
|Radim Simek
|33
|1
|6
|7
|-13
|10
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|11
|Stefan Noesen
|19
|4
|0
|4
|-5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|30
|.133
|F
|46
|Joel Kellman
|17
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.111
|F
|40
|Antti Suomela
|12
|0
|3
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|F
|45
|Lean Bergmann
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|22
|Jonny Brodzinski
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|73
|Noah Gregor
|18
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|72
|Tim Heed
|25
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|0
|Maxim Letunov
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|70
|Alexander True
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|86
|Joachim Blichfeld
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|47
|Trevor Carrick
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|67
|Jacob Middleton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|5
|Dalton Prout
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|52
|Lukas Radil
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|75
|Danil Yurtaykin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|143
|253
|396
|-206
|598
|24
|6
|22
|1601
|.089
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|180
|297
|477
|185
|562
|23
|6
|30
|1679
|.107
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Martin Jones
|33
|1885
|3.25
|13
|17
|2
|0
|102
|919
|0.889
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Aaron Dell
|26
|1418
|2.75
|11
|10
|2
|0
|65
|747
|0.913
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3332
|3.04
|24
|27
|4
|0
|167
|1666
|.893
|143
|253
|598
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3332
|2.49
|31
|18
|6
|3
|137
|1595
|.911
|180
|297
|562
View Comments