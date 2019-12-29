https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/San-Jose-Sharks-Stax-14937484.php
San Jose Sharks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 29, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|39
|Logan Couture
|40
|12
|21
|33
|1
|18
|0
|0
|2
|97
|.124
|F
|48
|Tomas Hertl
|36
|14
|16
|30
|-20
|14
|2
|2
|1
|87
|.161
|F
|9
|Evander Kane
|37
|14
|14
|28
|-2
|83
|7
|2
|4
|120
|.117
|D
|65
|Erik Karlsson
|39
|4
|24
|28
|-10
|14
|1
|0
|0
|83
|.048
|D
|88
|Brent Burns
|40
|6
|20
|26
|-22
|28
|3
|0
|0
|114
|.053
|F
|28
|Timo Meier
|40
|14
|11
|25
|-7
|20
|1
|0
|1
|105
|.133
|F
|62
|Kevin Labanc
|40
|8
|11
|19
|-21
|28
|2
|0
|2
|100
|.080
|F
|23
|Barclay Goodrow
|40
|6
|11
|17
|4
|50
|0
|0
|2
|54
|.111
|F
|19
|Joe Thornton
|40
|1
|14
|15
|-7
|24
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|12
|Patrick Marleau
|36
|7
|7
|14
|-4
|10
|1
|0
|1
|60
|.117
|D
|4
|Brenden Dillon
|40
|1
|9
|10
|-5
|52
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.026
|F
|20
|Marcus Sorensen
|37
|5
|5
|10
|-10
|20
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|D
|44
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|40
|5
|5
|10
|-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|.135
|D
|38
|Mario Ferraro
|34
|1
|6
|7
|-7
|18
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.031
|F
|7
|Dylan Gambrell
|30
|2
|4
|6
|-11
|13
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.105
|F
|68
|Melker Karlsson
|37
|3
|3
|6
|-7
|12
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.125
|D
|51
|Radim Simek
|18
|1
|5
|6
|-9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|45
|Lean Bergmann
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|22
|Jonny Brodzinski
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|73
|Noah Gregor
|18
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|72
|Tim Heed
|24
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|0
|Joel Kellman
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|F
|14
|Stefan Noesen
|4
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|40
|Antti Suomela
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|86
|Joachim Blichfeld
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|47
|Trevor Carrick
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|67
|Jacob Middleton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|5
|Dalton Prout
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|52
|Lukas Radil
|14
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.000
|F
|75
|Danil Yurtaykin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|107
|191
|298
|-157
|458
|17
|5
|15
|1159
|.092
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|136
|227
|363
|142
|422
|17
|4
|22
|1213
|.112
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|31
|Martin Jones
|29
|1646
|3.21
|13
|14
|1
|0
|88
|806
|0.891
|0
|1
|0
|30
|Aaron Dell
|15
|761
|3.15
|4
|6
|2
|0
|40
|399
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|40
|2428
|3.2
|17
|20
|3
|0
|128
|1205
|.888
|107
|191
|458
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|40
|2428
|2.55
|23
|12
|5
|0
|102
|1154
|.908
|136
|227
|422
