San Jose 3, Columbus 1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 10 (Kane, Hertl), 1:01. 2, San Jose, Thornton 2 (Goodrow, E.Karlsson), 13:28 (pp). 3, Columbus, Milano 5, 18:12.
Third Period_4, San Jose, Burns 8 (Dillon, Labanc), 2:09.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 12-7-12_31. San Jose 15-9-9_33.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 4-6-4 (33 shots-30 saves). San Jose, Dell 7-7-2 (31-30).
A_17,085 (17,562). T_2:24.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Matt MacPherson.
