San Francisco-Chicago Cubs Runs

Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski singles to right center field. Scooter Gennett reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Mike Yastrzemski out at second. Evan Longoria homers to left field. Scooter Gennett scores. Alex Dickerson doubles to deep right field. Stephen Vogt grounds out to first base, Anthony Rizzo to Yu Darvish. Alex Dickerson to third. Kevin Pillar flies out to right field to Nicholas Castellanos.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Cubs 0.

Cubs first. Jason Heyward walks. Nicholas Castellanos homers to center field. Jason Heyward scores. Kris Bryant flies out to deep right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Anthony Rizzo pops out to shallow center field to Scooter Gennett. Javier Baez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 2, Cubs 2.

Cubs second. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to first base to Brandon Belt. Ian Happ walks. Victor Caratini walks. Yu Darvish singles to left field. Victor Caratini to second. Ian Happ scores. Jason Heyward reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Yu Darvish out at second. Victor Caratini to third. Nicholas Castellanos singles to center field. Jason Heyward to third. Victor Caratini scores. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Giants 2.

Cubs third. Anthony Rizzo singles to center field. Javier Baez lines out to deep center field to Kevin Pillar. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Ian Happ grounds out to second base, Scooter Gennett to Brandon Belt. Victor Caratini flies out to left field to Alex Dickerson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 6, Giants 2.

Giants fifth. Brandon Belt called out on strikes. Brandon Crawford doubles to deep right center field. Donovan Solano pinch-hitting for Dereck Rodriguez. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski homers to left field. Brandon Crawford scores. Scooter Gennett lines out to right field to Nicholas Castellanos.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 6, Giants 4.

Cubs fifth. Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch. Javier Baez lines out to right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Kyle Schwarber lines out to deep right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Ian Happ walks. Anthony Rizzo to second. Victor Caratini singles to left field. Ian Happ to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Yu Darvish grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 7, Giants 4.

Giants sixth. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging. Alex Dickerson reaches on error. Fielding error by Yu Darvish. Stephen Vogt homers to right field. Alex Dickerson scores. Kevin Pillar homers to center field. Brandon Belt walks. Brandon Crawford singles to shallow center field. Brandon Belt to third. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for Sam Coonrod. Austin Slater doubles to right field, tagged out at third, Nicholas Castellanos to Ian Happ to Victor Caratini to Kris Bryant. Brandon Crawford scores. Brandon Belt scores. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to deep center field. Scooter Gennett strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 9, Cubs 7.

Cubs sixth. Jason Heyward singles to right center field. Nicholas Castellanos strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant singles to deep right field. Jason Heyward to third. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep left center field. Kris Bryant to third. Jason Heyward scores. Javier Baez singles to shallow infield. Anthony Rizzo to third. Kris Bryant scores. Kyle Schwarber reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Javier Baez out at second. Anthony Rizzo scores. Ian Happ strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 10, Giants 9.

Giants seventh. Evan Longoria walks. Alex Dickerson singles to right field. Evan Longoria to second. Stephen Vogt singles to shallow center field. Alex Dickerson to second. Evan Longoria scores. Kevin Pillar flies out to deep left field to Kyle Schwarber. Alex Dickerson to third. Brandon Belt out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Nicholas Castellanos. Alex Dickerson scores. Brandon Crawford walks. Stephen Vogt to second. Abiatal Avelino pinch-hitting for Tony Watson. Abiatal Avelino grounds out to shortstop, Kris Bryant to Anthony Rizzo.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 11, Cubs 10.

Cubs eighth. Nicholas Castellanos singles to shortstop. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Nicholas Castellanos scores. Anthony Rizzo pops out to Scooter Gennett. Javier Baez walks. Kyle Schwarber reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Javier Baez out at second. Tony Kemp pinch-hitting for Brandon Kintzler. Tony Kemp singles to right field. Kyle Schwarber out at home.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 12, Giants 11.