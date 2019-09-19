San Francisco-Boston Runs

Giants first. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Brandon Belt doubles to deep left center field. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Kevin Pillar grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Mitch Moreland. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Alex Dickerson called out on strikes. Stephen Vogt homers to right field. Brandon Belt scores. Brandon Crawford singles to shortstop. Cristhian Adames strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 3, Red sox 0.

Giants third. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Kevin Pillar singles to third base. Alex Dickerson called out on strikes. Stephen Vogt walks. Brandon Crawford doubles to right field. Stephen Vogt to third. Kevin Pillar scores. Cristhian Adames strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 4, Red sox 0.

Red sox sixth. Andrew Benintendi called out on strikes. Xander Bogaerts called out on strikes. Rafael Devers homers to right field. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 4, Red sox 1.

Red sox seventh. Brock Holt singles to center field. Mitch Moreland grounds out to second base. Brock Holt out at second. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to shallow center field. Marco Hernandez singles to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Sandy Leon singles to deep left field. Marco Hernandez to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Andrew Benintendi reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Sandy Leon out at second.

1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 4, Red sox 2.

Giants eighth. Kevin Pillar singles to shortstop. Alex Dickerson singles to right field. Kevin Pillar to third. Stephen Vogt out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Kevin Pillar scores. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Joey Rickard steals second. Cristhian Adames singles to second base. Joey Rickard scores. Mauricio Dubon strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 6, Red sox 2.

Giants ninth. Aramis Garcia doubles to deep left field. Mike Yastrzemski singles to deep left center field. Aramis Garcia scores. Brandon Belt singles to third base. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Kevin Pillar singles to left field. Brandon Belt to second. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Joey Rickard pops out to Mitch Moreland. Stephen Vogt reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Kevin Pillar out at second. Brandon Belt to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Crawford reaches on error. Stephen Vogt to second. Brandon Belt scores. Fielding error by Xander Bogaerts. Cristhian Adames singles to left field. Brandon Crawford to second. Stephen Vogt to third. Mauricio Dubon singles to right field. Cristhian Adames to third. Brandon Crawford scores. Stephen Vogt scores. Aramis Garcia lines out to right field to Brock Holt.

5 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Giants 11, Red sox 2.

Red sox ninth. Juan Centeno pinch-hitting for Brock Holt. Juan Centeno pops out to Brandon Crawford. Chris Owings pinch-hitting for Mitch Moreland. Chris Owings strikes out swinging. Jackie Bradley Jr. homers to center field. Marco Hernandez flies out to deep center field to Kevin Pillar.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 11, Red sox 3.