FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barnes 35:28 8-14 3-4 0-3 1 1 19
Bjelica 31:33 5-11 2-2 3-7 3 1 13
Dedmon 18:44 1-1 0-0 1-5 0 5 2
Bogdanovic 25:47 4-10 2-2 0-3 1 2 12
Fox 24:56 5-14 8-9 0-6 7 3 18
Joseph 27:23 2-4 0-0 1-4 4 0 6
Hield 22:53 7-12 2-2 1-8 1 2 21
Giles III 21:57 1-3 0-0 0-2 6 4 2
Bazemore 18:41 1-7 1-2 1-3 0 2 3
Tolliver 8:44 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Ferrell 1:18 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Guy 1:18 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
James 1:18 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 35-81 18-21 7-42 24 20 98

Percentages: FG .432, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hield 5-9, Joseph 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-7, Bjelica 1-3, Ferrell 0-1, Fox 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Bazemore 0-3, Tolliver 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Dedmon 2, Giles III 2, Bazemore, Bjelica, Hield, Joseph).

Turnovers: 13 (Fox 4, Dedmon 3, Hield 2, Barnes, Bazemore, Bogdanovic, Joseph).

Steals: 8 (Fox 3, Barnes, Bazemore, Bjelica, Giles III, Tolliver).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dunn 27:04 4-6 1-2 1-6 6 3 10
Young 29:24 4-8 2-2 2-8 2 2 10
Kornet 17:19 2-9 0-0 1-2 1 1 4
LaVine 33:14 8-21 2-3 0-6 2 4 21
Satoransky 24:42 2-7 3-4 1-4 2 1 8
White 27:47 2-9 2-2 0-1 2 4 8
Felicio 24:55 1-1 0-0 2-9 0 1 2
Hutchison 19:52 5-6 1-1 1-3 3 1 11
Arcidiacono 12:53 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 2 3
Valentine 11:28 1-4 0-0 0-1 2 1 2
Harrison 8:33 1-4 0-0 0-1 2 1 2
Mokoka 2:49 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 31-79 11-14 8-43 23 21 81

Percentages: FG .392, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (LaVine 3-9, White 2-7, Dunn 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-2, Satoransky 1-4, Hutchison 0-1, Mokoka 0-2, Valentine 0-2, Young 0-4, Kornet 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dunn, Felicio, LaVine, Young).

Turnovers: 19 (LaVine 4, Satoransky 3, Dunn 2, Felicio 2, Harrison 2, Valentine 2, Hutchison, Kornet, White, Young).

Steals: 6 (Dunn 2, Hutchison, Satoransky, Valentine, Young).

Technical Fouls: None

Sacramento 29 25 21 23 98
Chicago 21 23 25 12 81

A_17,661 (20,917).