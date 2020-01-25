Sacramento 98, Chicago 81
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|35:28
|8-14
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|1
|19
|Bjelica
|31:33
|5-11
|2-2
|3-7
|3
|1
|13
|Dedmon
|18:44
|1-1
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|5
|2
|Bogdanovic
|25:47
|4-10
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|12
|Fox
|24:56
|5-14
|8-9
|0-6
|7
|3
|18
|Joseph
|27:23
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|0
|6
|Hield
|22:53
|7-12
|2-2
|1-8
|1
|2
|21
|Giles III
|21:57
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|4
|2
|Bazemore
|18:41
|1-7
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Tolliver
|8:44
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Ferrell
|1:18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Guy
|1:18
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|James
|1:18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-81
|18-21
|7-42
|24
|20
|98
Percentages: FG .432, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hield 5-9, Joseph 2-3, Bogdanovic 2-7, Bjelica 1-3, Ferrell 0-1, Fox 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Bazemore 0-3, Tolliver 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Dedmon 2, Giles III 2, Bazemore, Bjelica, Hield, Joseph).
Turnovers: 13 (Fox 4, Dedmon 3, Hield 2, Barnes, Bazemore, Bogdanovic, Joseph).
Steals: 8 (Fox 3, Barnes, Bazemore, Bjelica, Giles III, Tolliver).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dunn
|27:04
|4-6
|1-2
|1-6
|6
|3
|10
|Young
|29:24
|4-8
|2-2
|2-8
|2
|2
|10
|Kornet
|17:19
|2-9
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|LaVine
|33:14
|8-21
|2-3
|0-6
|2
|4
|21
|Satoransky
|24:42
|2-7
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|1
|8
|White
|27:47
|2-9
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|8
|Felicio
|24:55
|1-1
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|1
|2
|Hutchison
|19:52
|5-6
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|1
|11
|Arcidiacono
|12:53
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Valentine
|11:28
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Harrison
|8:33
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Mokoka
|2:49
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|31-79
|11-14
|8-43
|23
|21
|81
Percentages: FG .392, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 8-37, .216 (LaVine 3-9, White 2-7, Dunn 1-1, Arcidiacono 1-2, Satoransky 1-4, Hutchison 0-1, Mokoka 0-2, Valentine 0-2, Young 0-4, Kornet 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Dunn, Felicio, LaVine, Young).
Turnovers: 19 (LaVine 4, Satoransky 3, Dunn 2, Felicio 2, Harrison 2, Valentine 2, Hutchison, Kornet, White, Young).
Steals: 6 (Dunn 2, Hutchison, Satoransky, Valentine, Young).
Technical Fouls: None
|Sacramento
|29
|25
|21
|23
|—
|98
|Chicago
|21
|23
|25
|12
|—
|81
A_17,661 (20,917).