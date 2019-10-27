G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Morton,Prairie View 8 279 2,291 286.4
Glass,Alabama A&M 8 337 2,248 281.0
Harper,Alcorn 7 192 1,619 231.3
Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 207 1,796 224.5
Hickbotto,Grambling 7 284 1,454 207.7
Davis,Alabama St. 6 216 1,185 197.5
Bryant,Mississippi Val. 8 347 1,533 191.6
Johnson,Texas Southern 7 206 1,265 180.7
Williams,Texas Southern 6 179 1,075 179.2

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Bentley,Alabama A&M 8 0 0 0 86 10.8
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 0 0 0 66 8.3
Tucker,Prairie View 8 0 0 0 66 8.3
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 0 0 0 54 6.8
Garcia II,Texas Southern 8 21 11 13 53 6.6
McCulloug,Alcorn 8 34 6 10 51 6.4
Pringle,Alcorn 8 0 0 0 50 6.3
Duffey,Alcorn 7 0 0 0 42 6.0
Jefferson,Alabama St. 7 0 0 0 42 6.0
Salazar,Jackson St. 7 21 8 13 42 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 8 124 916 10 114.5
Bentley,Alabama A&M 8 177 859 12 107.4
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 149 742 10 92.8
Bryant,Mississippi Val. 8 122 569 7 71.1
Benn,Southern U. 8 106 528 4 66.0
Duffey,Alcorn 7 84 445 5 63.6
Waller,Alcorn 7 97 411 2 58.7

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Harper,Alcorn 7 160 105 2 1,556 20 186.1
Patrick,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 177 116 10 1,743 15 164.9
Morton,Prairie View 8 205 122 10 1,841 15 149.3
Glass,Alabama A&M 8 290 176 7 2,298 21 146.3
Johnson,Texas Southern 7 145 87 3 1,194 7 141.0
Davis,Alabama St. 6 171 95 10 1,203 14 130.0
Ponder,Jackson St. 8 190 104 5 1,226 11 122.8
Williams,Texas Southern 6 155 96 5 993 4 117.8
Skelton,Southern U. 8 136 79 5 778 6 113.3
Hickbotto,Grambling 7 202 121 6 1,113 8 113.3

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Corley,Texas Southern 8 50 735 6.3
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 44 705 5.5
Moore,Alabama A&M 8 40 796 5.0
Newman,Jackson St. 7 31 302 4.4
Jefferson,Alabama St. 7 30 520 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Moore,Alabama A&M 8 40 796 99.5
Corley,Texas Southern 8 50 735 91.9
Ballard ,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 44 705 88.1
Jefferson,Alabama St. 7 30 520 74.3
Miller,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 30 534 66.8
Blair,Alcorn 8 21 533 66.6
Mullins,Prairie View 8 27 528 66.0
Ibrahim,Alabama A&M 7 25 455 65.0

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
McWilliam,Grambling 7 4 207 3 .6
Smith,Southern U. 8 4 2 0 .5
Cole,Alcorn 8 3 26 0 .4
Fletcher,Alabama A&M 8 3 38 0 .4
Harris,Prairie View 8 3 33 1 .4
Jones,Mississippi Val. 8 3 35 0 .4
Steele,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 3 47 0 .4
Edward,Texas Southern 7 2 24 0 .3
Cheatum,Prairie View 8 2 79 0 .3
Kelly,Alabama A&M 8 2 29 0 .3
Kinsler,Alcorn 8 2 9 0 .3
Muhammad,Alcorn 8 2 5 0 .3
Pappillio,Southern U. 8 2 22 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Littles,Jackson St. 6 9 219 24.3
Gray,Alabama St. 7 11 264 24.0
Quarles,Alabama A&M 8 21 491 23.4
Tucker,Prairie View 8 14 300 21.4
Franklin,Texas Southern 6 8 167 20.9
Harper,Jackson St. 7 10 196 19.6
Morrison,Alcorn 8 10 186 18.6

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Craven,Alabama St. 7 37 44.3
McCulloug,Alcorn 8 37 41.9
Mendez,Grambling 7 36 39.3
Pini,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 42 38.2
Corey,Alabama A&M 8 46 38.0
Read,Mississippi Val. 8 63 37.5
Russo,Texas Southern 8 51 37.0
Gleaton,Jackson St. 6 24 36.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Garcia II,Texas Southern 8 11 13 .000 1.38
Salazar,Jackson St. 7 8 13 .000 1.14
McCulloug,Alcorn 8 6 10 .000 .75
Fontenot,Southern U. 8 5 7 .000 .63
Mendez,Grambling 7 4 6 .000 .57
Piwniczka,Ark.-Pine Bluff 6 3 5 .000 .50
Urban,Grambling 6 3 7 .000 .50
Hanson,Alabama St. 7 3 5 .000 .43
Martinez,Prairie View 7 3 8 .000 .43

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Tucker,Prairie View 8 916 104 25 300 8 150 1,353 169.13
Bentley,Alabama A&M 8 859 150 0 58 0 193 1,067 133.38
Porter,Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 742 176 0 0 0 161 918 114.75
Moore,Alabama A&M 8 0 796 0 0 0 40 796 99.50