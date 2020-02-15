Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
QUINNIPIAC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marfo 29 4-6 9-14 4-10 2 3 17
Rigoni 20 0-4 0-0 1-1 2 1 0
Balanc 22 5-9 0-0 0-0 1 0 11
Kelly 30 4-10 4-4 0-2 5 1 13
Williams 29 4-10 0-0 0-2 1 3 10
Falzon 21 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Pickron 21 4-7 0-2 1-3 0 1 10
McGuire 16 1-2 0-1 0-1 0 1 2
Pinkney 9 2-2 2-2 0-2 0 0 6
Davis 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Totals 200 25-53 15-23 6-21 11 13 72

Percentages: FG .472, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Pickron 2-4, Williams 2-6, Balanc 1-3, Falzon 1-3, Kelly 1-5, McGuire 0-1, Rigoni 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McGuire, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Marfo 3, Williams 3, Balanc 2, Kelly 2, McGuire, Pickron, Rigoni).

Steals: 6 (Falzon 2, Marfo, McGuire, Pickron, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ST. PETER'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
F.Drame 0 0-0 0-0 6-6 0 0 0
Banks 0 6-9 2-2 0-0 2 2 18
Estrada 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 0 9
Totals 200 0-0 0-0 6-6 4 0 27

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

Quinnipiac 20 52 72
St. Peter's 38 46 27

A_541 (3,200).