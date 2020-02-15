https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/other-sports/article/ST-PETER-S-84-QUINNIPIAC-72-15058235.php
ST. PETER'S 84, QUINNIPIAC 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|QUINNIPIAC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marfo
|29
|4-6
|9-14
|4-10
|2
|3
|17
|Rigoni
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Balanc
|22
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|11
|Kelly
|30
|4-10
|4-4
|0-2
|5
|1
|13
|Williams
|29
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|10
|Falzon
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Pickron
|21
|4-7
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|10
|McGuire
|16
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Pinkney
|9
|2-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|6
|Davis
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|15-23
|6-21
|11
|13
|72
Percentages: FG .472, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Pickron 2-4, Williams 2-6, Balanc 1-3, Falzon 1-3, Kelly 1-5, McGuire 0-1, Rigoni 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McGuire, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Marfo 3, Williams 3, Balanc 2, Kelly 2, McGuire, Pickron, Rigoni).
Steals: 6 (Falzon 2, Marfo, McGuire, Pickron, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. PETER'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|F.Drame
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|6-6
|0
|0
|0
|Banks
|0
|6-9
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|18
|Estrada
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|9
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|6-6
|4
|0
|27
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|Quinnipiac
|20
|52
|—
|72
|St. Peter's
|38
|46
|—
|27
A_541 (3,200).
