ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN 86, ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 79
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blackmon
|39
|8-15
|4-5
|3-6
|0
|1
|24
|Braxton
|38
|8-16
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|1
|18
|Thompson
|33
|8-10
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|18
|Stewart
|23
|2-8
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|5
|4
|Gaskins
|22
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Dixon-Conover
|18
|2-5
|0-4
|1-4
|5
|1
|4
|Kuzavas
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|2
|Flagg
|7
|1-3
|2-6
|3-3
|0
|3
|4
|Laskey
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-65
|8-18
|12-30
|12
|19
|79
Percentages: FG .492, FT .444.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Blackmon 4-5, Braxton 2-4, Gaskins 1-1, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Laskey 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Thompson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blackmon, Kuzavas).
Turnovers: 8 (Braxton 3, Blackmon 2, Gaskins 2, Dixon-Conover).
Steals: 4 (Blackmon 2, Dixon-Conover 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McLean
|36
|7-12
|0-1
|2-7
|2
|2
|15
|Hawkins
|31
|7-13
|5-5
|2-4
|4
|2
|21
|Higgins
|30
|4-11
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|3
|13
|Celen
|27
|6-6
|9-10
|1-7
|1
|4
|22
|Krtinic
|27
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|8
|Evans
|21
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|Williams
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cosic
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Rohlehr
|6
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Nurse
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Quartlebaum
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|20-23
|10-31
|12
|18
|86
Percentages: FG .518, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Krtinic 2-4, Hawkins 2-5, Celen 1-1, Evans 1-2, McLean 1-3, Higgins 1-4, Williams 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Celen 3, Rohlehr 2, Evans, McLean, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Hawkins 4, Celen 3, Evans 3, McLean 3, Krtinic).
Steals: 3 (Hawkins 2, McLean).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|42
|37
|—
|79
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|38
|48
|—
|86
A_598 (1,200).
