FG FT Reb
GEORGIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Camara 29 3-4 3-4 2-6 0 5 10
Hammonds 25 4-9 4-4 3-9 1 5 13
Edwards 44 11-22 10-12 2-7 4 4 36
Harris 10 1-4 2-3 1-2 0 5 4
Wheeler 24 2-8 3-4 0-1 3 5 7
Gresham 23 2-5 1-2 0-3 2 3 6
Peake 23 1-3 1-2 1-6 0 1 3
Crump 18 1-5 0-0 1-3 0 0 3
Fagan 18 2-5 0-1 1-3 2 1 4
Brown 11 1-2 2-2 0-0 1 1 4
Totals 225 28-67 26-34 11-40 13 30 90

Percentages: FG .418, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Edwards 4-11, Camara 1-1, Hammonds 1-2, Gresham 1-4, Crump 1-5, Wheeler 0-1, Peake 0-2, Harris 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hammonds, Peake).

Turnovers: 14 (Edwards 6, Hammonds 3, Camara 2, Wheeler 2, Harris).

Steals: 7 (Edwards 4, Crump, Fagan, Hammonds).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SOUTH CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bryant 35 6-14 4-5 4-10 3 4 16
Frink 26 8-10 6-9 1-4 0 5 22
Kotsar 37 8-14 3-4 4-10 4 3 19
Couisnard 23 3-7 6-8 1-3 4 4 13
Lawson 36 2-9 4-10 0-6 4 5 10
Bolden 25 0-5 0-0 0-4 1 0 0
Moss 21 1-6 0-0 0-1 4 2 2
McCreary 16 5-5 0-1 2-2 1 3 10
Hannibal 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Leveque 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 225 34-71 23-37 12-40 22 26 94

Percentages: FG .479, FT .622.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Lawson 2-7, Couisnard 1-4, Moss 0-2, Bolden 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Frink 3, Kotsar 2, Bryant).

Turnovers: 10 (Kotsar 3, Lawson 3, Couisnard 2, Frink, Hannibal).

Steals: 5 (Bryant 2, Lawson, McCreary, Moss).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia 42 37 11 90
South Carolina 40 39 15 94

.